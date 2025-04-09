Smart Warehouse Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Advanced Inventory Management, Surging Government Support & Incentives and Expanding Automation in Supply Chain Management Drive Market Growth

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Warehouse Market - Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Warehouse Market was valued at USD 28 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 45.53 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.44%.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, North America held a dominant share of around 35% in the global smart warehousing market. The U.S. has made substantial investments in automation and robotics technologies, positioning itself as a leader in the adoption of smart warehousing solutions. The smart warehouse market growth is further fueled by the presence of major players like Amazon, Walmart, and FedEx, alongside government policies that support automation and technological innovation, accelerating the market's expansion in the region.



Europe is also experiencing steady growth in the global smart warehousing market, driven by advancements in automation and robotics technologies. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are increasingly adopting smart warehousing solutions to meet the growing demand for more efficient logistics and inventory management systems. European governments and the EU are actively promoting digital transformation in supply chains through funding and initiatives, encouraging the adoption of smart warehouses to enhance competitiveness and technological innovation. Additionally, the APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth of 9.63% in the smart warehouse market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of IoT, AI, and robotics in countries such as China, India, and Japan, coupled with the rising demand for efficient logistics solutions, is fueling the region's swift market expansion.



The expanding e-commerce market in Latin America, fueled by increasing internet penetration and mobile usage, is driving the smart warehousing market to support faster and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. Also, rising foreign direct investments and regional government initiatives aimed at improving logistics and transportation infrastructure are encouraging the adoption of advanced warehouse solutions, particularly in markets like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile.

Furthermore, the growing e-commerce market, particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is driving the smart warehouse market to support efficient inventory management, faster delivery, and enhanced order fulfillment capabilities. Also, significant investments in logistics infrastructure, such as ports and free trade zones in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are creating opportunities for advanced warehousing solutions to streamline regional and international trade.

The major players in this global smart warehousing market are Honeywell International, IBM, Oracle, Armstrong, and Daifuku Coo. Ltd, Manhattan, Infor, Korber, Blue Yonder, Epicor, and others. Companies in the smart warehousing market use a variety of strategies to maintain a competitive edge, including product launches, acquisitions, and research and development (R&D) activities as it allows businesses to expand their technological capabilities and market reach by integrating complementary technologies or acquiring key players in the automation and robotics sectors. Additionally, continuous investment in R&D activities helps companies innovate and develop advanced solutions, ensuring they remain at the lead and meet the growing demand for smarter, more efficient warehousing operations.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Inventory Management



The demand for smart warehouses is surging due to the adoption of advanced inventory management technologies like AI, IoT, and RFID. These innovations allow real-time visibility into stock levels, enabling businesses to optimize storage, reduce inventory errors, and ensure timely replenishment. Moreover, predictive analytics with AI integration helps companies forecast demand more accurately, reducing stockouts and excess inventory. Additionally, IoT-enabled devices improve communication between warehouse systems, ensuring smooth operations and better coordination, especially in high-demand sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing.



Expanding Automation in Supply Chain



Technologies such as robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are increasingly being adopted to enhance warehouse efficiency. These solutions reduce the dependence on manual labor, lower operational costs, and speed up processes like picking, packing, and sorting. As businesses face rising customer expectations for faster deliveries, automation ensures scalability and consistency, enabling warehouses to handle higher volumes with precision. The growing emphasis on seamless order fulfillment in industries like logistics and e-commerce is further driving the demand for automated smart warehouse solutions.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

High Initial Cost



The global smart warehouse market is s significantly hindered by the high initial costs associated with digitalization. Implementing automation systems requires substantial capital investment in advanced equipment, software, and solutions, making it a financial challenge for many organizations. Smaller enterprises, in particular, struggle to afford these costs, leading to slow adoption. Resistance to change and reliance on traditional, intuition-driven methods further worsens the issue, limiting the widespread implementation of smart warehousing solutions and restraining market growth.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE



Recent Developments in the Global Smart Warehousing Market

In 2023, Infor revealed that Zofri implemented the Infor WMS warehouse management system to improve customer service, a key performance indicator in the supply chain. The cloud-based Infor WMS solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is deployed with the support of Cerca Technology, Infor's partner in Latin America.

In May 2023, Manhattan Associates announced its re-imagined Manhattan Active Yard Management solution to expand the company's vision of a unified supply chain.

In 2023, Zebra Technologies revealed an advanced AI-powered warehouse management solution that provides real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and enhanced visibility for warehouse operations, helping businesses improve operational performance and reduce costs.

Key Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc

Zebra Technologies Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

Oracle

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Armstrong

Smart Warehousing

EasyEcom

Epicor Software Corporation

Foysonis

Generix Group

Increff

Infor

Kardex

Korber AG

Locus Robotics

Manhattan Associates

PTC

Blue Yonder Group

SAP

XPO

Synergy Logistics

OPEX Corporation

Siemens

LogistiX

