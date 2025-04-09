Diana Thomas and Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas Host Lex Mundi Delegation in St Lucia, Showcasing Global Alignment and Legal Excellence

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Thomas , Senior Partner at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas (FDT), along with the firm’s team, recently welcomed a high-level delegation from Lex Mundi, the world’s foremost network of independent law firms. The two-day visit, held on February 27–28, 2025, reaffirmed FDT’s commitment to global legal standards and its standing as a leading legal practice in St Lucia with international reach.

The Lex Mundi delegation included Helena Samaha (President & CEO), David Sanders (Head of Marketing), and Jorge Carrillo (Global Head of Client Relations and Regional Head of Latin America).

Lex Mundi is a premier global network comprising over 150 top-tier law firms across more than 125 jurisdictions. Member firms are carefully selected based on their demonstrated expertise, strong market presence, and commitment to professional excellence. Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas has held St Lucia’s exclusive membership for several years, subject to rigorous triannual reviews to maintain international benchmarks.

The visit began with a cocktail reception where the firm welcomed the Lex Mundi delegation and invited clients with regional and international business interests. “This was an opportunity to showcase how our Lex Mundi membership enhances our service to our cross-border clients,” said Diana Thomas, Senior Partner at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas . “It gave clients a clearer view of how our local expertise is strengthened by a global support network.”

The following day, Lex Mundi led interactive sessions at FDT’s chambers, presenting a comprehensive overview of network benefits, including global practice groups, professional development courses, mentorship programs, and cross-border project management support via Lex Mundi Equisphere.

A collaborative SWOT analysis allowed the FDT team to share its internal priorities and growth strategies while identifying common challenges member firms face globally. “We appreciated Lex Mundi’s candor and expertise,” said Brenda Floissac Fleming, Senior Partner. “It reinforced that we are not only aligned with global best practices but positioned to lead among our peers.”

Clients in attendance expressed pride in FDT’s international recognition. Geoffrey Du Boulay, Senior Partner at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, reflected: “It was affirming to hear from clients that our growth and recognition within the Lex Mundi network reflects the high standard of work we have always aimed to deliver. It underscored that we are not just meeting international expectations—we are contributing meaningfully to them from right here in St Lucia.”

The visit followed FDT’s recent participation in the Lex Mundi Caribbean Regional Roundtable in Miami, where Diana Thomas, Geoffrey DuBoulay, and Sardia Cenac-Prospere contributed to regional discussions on innovation, collaboration, and legal development in the Caribbean.

As a Lex Mundi member, Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas is required to uphold international standards in client service, cybersecurity, and responsiveness. The visit reaffirmed these standards and provided an opportunity to reflect on the firm’s journey and future direction.

“We are proud to represent St Lucia on a global legal stage,” said Diana Thomas. “The visit was a meaningful reminder of the value we bring to our clients—not only because of where we are, but because of who we are and how we work.”

About Diana Thomas

Diana Thomas, a leading attorney in St Lucia , is a senior partner and co-head of the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Department at Floissac, DuBoulay, & Thomas. Admired for her expertise in commercial, banking, and insolvency matters, Diana is recognized by Chambers and Partners and has served as President of the Bar Association of St Lucia.

About Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas

Floissac, DuBoulay, & Thomas is a leading law firm in St. Lucia, celebrated for nearly 60 years of outstanding legal service. The firm blends expertise with a client-centric approach, offering both local legal representation and transnational support. The firm and its senior partners—Brenda Floissac Fleming, Geoffrey Du Boulay, and Diana Thomas—are consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners for their exceptional service.

Contact Information

Organization: Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas

Website: https://www.fdt.law/

Email address: info@fdt.law

Phone number: +1 (758) 455-2860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8793229e-859a-4312-8455-15a0044f9330