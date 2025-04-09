BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

BOLLORE SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 453 025 028 euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2025 :
Total actions émises
|2 831 406 425
Total droits de vote
|4 977 358 145
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 957 021 458
Le 9 avril 2025
