Bovine Mastitis Research Report 2025: $3.7 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts to 2034

The Bovine Mastitis Market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3%

This expansion is driven by several key factors, including the rising incidence of bovine mastitis, increasing awareness about animal health, and a growing demand for dairy products worldwide. As the dairy industry continues to scale up operations to meet the surging global demand, the need for effective disease management solutions has intensified.







The market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The pharmaceutical segment includes antibiotics, vaccines, and other treatment solutions aimed at combating infections in dairy cattle. Antibiotics such as penicillin and cephalosporin remain widely used for mastitis treatment, while ongoing innovations in intramammary infusion therapies are enhancing treatment efficacy.

With dairy producers seeking fast and effective solutions, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on improving drug formulations to reduce antibiotic resistance and improve recovery rates in affected cattle. Meanwhile, the diagnostics segment is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing adoption of early detection methods, allowing for timely intervention and better herd management.



The bovine mastitis market is further categorized by type into clinical and subclinical mastitis. In 2024, clinical mastitis accounted for 55% of the market, primarily due to its visible symptoms and the significant impact on milk production. The immediate economic losses associated with clinical mastitis make it a top priority for dairy farmers and veterinarians.

Growing awareness about the condition, along with a wider range of available treatment options, is supporting market growth. At the same time, concerns over antimicrobial resistance are pushing the industry towards alternative treatment approaches. Non-antibiotic therapies, including probiotics, vaccines, and herbal formulations, are gaining traction as sustainable solutions that align with regulatory shifts and consumer demand for antibiotic-free dairy products.



The U.S. Bovine Mastitis Industry was valued at USD 683 million in 2024, reflecting consistent growth over recent years. The country's large livestock population, coupled with increasing demand for high-quality milk, is driving expansion in dairy farming and veterinary services. With a strong emphasis on cattle health, dairy farmers are adopting more sophisticated treatment solutions and precision livestock farming technologies. This trend is expected to further accelerate advancements in bovine mastitis management, reinforcing the U.S. market's leadership in veterinary innovation and dairy productivity.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Advanced Animal Diagnostics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

DeLaval

Elanco

Heilsaa

HIPPRA

ImmuCell Corporation

Merck & Co

Norbrook

Virbac

Zoetis





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising global dairy consumption

3.2.1.2 Advancements in mastitis detection technologies

3.2.1.3 Growing awareness of animal health

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High treatment costs

3.2.2.2 Antibiotic resistance concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Future market trends

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.1 Antibiotics

5.2.2 Vaccines

5.2.3 Other pharmaceuticals

5.3 Diagnostics



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Clinical mastitis

6.3 Sub-clinical mastitis



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Intra-mammary

7.3 Systemic



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Veterinary hospitals and clinics

8.3 Diagnostic laboratories

8.4 Other end use



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE

