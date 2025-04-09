JAAD Publishes Study on AVAVA’s Focal Point Technology™, A Breakthrough in Laser Treatments for All Skin Tones

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAVA, a leader in medical aesthetics innovation, recently published a groundbreaking peer-reviewed study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). This study highlights the power of AVAVA’s proprietary Focal Point Technology™, redefining energy-based skin treatments by offering unmatched precision and versatility for patients of all skin tones.

JAAD’s recognition affirms the groundbreaking nature of AVAVA’s approach. The study demonstrates how Focal Point Technology™ delivers energy at precise depths up to 2mm, allowing healthcare practitioners to tailor treatments to a variety of skin concerns while minimizing damage to the skin’s surface. This results in smoother, revitalized skin with shorter recovery times, making aesthetic treatments more accessible to a broader range of individuals. At the heart of this technology is a ring-shaped laser beam that penetrates deeply into the skin, through a super-cooled treatment window (ComfortCool™) creating controlled zones of coagulation. This process stimulates renewal of natural collagen and elastin, rebuilding the skin from the inside out while sparing critical surface layers. AVAVA’s groundbreaking product maximizes clinical outcomes while minimizing visible injury and supporting faster recovery, making treatments more accessible and appealing to patients.

“AVAVA is delivering something truly unique—a way for doctors to treat patients across every skin tone with precision and ease,” said Dr. R. Rox Anderson, a globally renowned laser pioneer and AVAVA Board member. “For years, patients with darker skin tones have faced limited options due to the risks associated with traditional lasers. AVAVA changes that equation, opening new doors for new treatments while allowing physicians to treat all skin fearlessly.”

“Skin health should be universal, and AVAVA is making that vision a reality,” said Irina Erenburg, Ph.D., CEO of AVAVA. “Our Focal Point Technology™ allows doctors to personalize treatments, meet the needs of all patients, and deliver revitalized skin with precision and confidence. This study is a testament to the power of innovation and its ability to transform care for patients and providers alike.”

AVAVA’s innovation extends beyond laser technology with AVAVASync™, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that seamlessly connects treatments, devices, and practice management. By combining real-time system intelligence with advanced workflow tools, AVAVASync™ enhances treatment precision, operational efficiency, and provider control—setting a new standard for modern aesthetics.

For physicians, AVAVA represents a new level of treatment flexibility, to customize depth, energy, and density to align with individual patient needs and a wide range of patient skin conditions. Patients benefit from a treatment experience that rejuvenates the skin from within – without disrupting daily life.

About AVAVA

AVAVA™ is a trailblazer in energy-based technology, redefining how energy is delivered. Powered by Focal Point Technology™, AVAVA has pioneered a new approach to energy delivery, offering unmatched precision and unlocking new possibilities in medical aesthetics. Dedicated to advancing science, AVAVA builds on a legacy of industry innovation to create technologies that benefit all skin tones and types. Bridging science and care, AVAVA delivers energy with purpose and impact. With fearless vision and boundless energy, AVAVA is shaping the next generation of aesthetic technologies. For more information, visit www.avavaskin.com.

About Blossom Innovations

Blossom Innovations is at the forefront of dermatology and aesthetics, developing impactful technologies that empower doctors and improve patient outcomes. With a legacy of collaboration and innovation, Blossom is shaping the future of the industry.

