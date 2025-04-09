Ageas publishes its 2024 reports

Ageas has today released its 2024 Annual Reporting, including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2024 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV. The reporting was prepared for the first time in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the associated European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The reports as well as additional information on the Group’s 2024 performance, highlighting the accomplishments of Ageas's businesses and expanding on the conclusion of its strategic plan Impact24 are available on the Ageas website: ageas.com/en/annual-report-2024

The annual results for 2024 were published on February 27, 2025.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

