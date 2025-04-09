Casino Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the AGM of 30 April 2025

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

A French société anonyme (joint-stock company) with share capital of €4,009,397.13

Registered office: 1, Cours Antoine Guichard

42000 Saint-Etienne, France

Registered with the Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Registry

Availability of information related

to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

of 30 APRIL 2025

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call, on Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 10 am (CET) at CNIT Forest - 2 Place de la Défense - 92092 Puteaux - France.

The preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 21 March 2025 which contains the agenda, draft resolutions and describes the arrangements for participating and voting in the Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to this Meeting, including the voting and proxy form will be available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations.

They may be consulted online and downloaded directly from the Company’s website, at www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document of the Company containing notably the Management report on the 2024 financial year, as well as both the consolidated and parent company financial statements was published on 24 March 2025.

All of these documents may also be consulted by shareholders at the Company’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard - 42000 Saint-Etienne) or be obtained free of charge by submitting a request to Uptevia - Assemblées générales - 90-110, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in the newspaper “L’Essor Affiches Loire” on 11 April 2025.

The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in French and English on the Company’s website www.groupe-casino.fr/en . The French broadcast will be subtitled. A replay will also be posted online as of the close of the Meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the Company's website, www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

Saint-Etienne, 9 April 2024

