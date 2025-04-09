Regulatory approval achieved for Snai acquisition, enhancing Flutter's position in Italy, Europe's largest regulated market

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR) ("Flutter") the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator today announces that it has received all necessary antitrust, gaming and regulatory confirmations to acquire Snaitech S.p.A. ("Snai"), one of Italy's leading omni-channel operators.



The acquisition of Snai fully aligns with Flutter's strategy to invest in leadership positions in attractive international markets, creating value through providing access to Flutter's market leading products and capabilities. Adding Snai to the Flutter portfolio will consolidate Flutter's leadership position in Italy and create a position of increased scale to capitalize on the growth opportunity in Europe's largest regulated market.

As previously announced , Flutter will acquire Snai from a subsidiary of Playtech plc, for cash consideration based on an enterprise value of €2.3b. Flutter expects the transaction to be completed by the end of April and will provide a further update as part of is first quarter results on May 7, 2025.

About Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $14,048m of revenue globally for fiscal 2024, up 19% YoY, and $3,792m of revenue globally for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Paul Tymms, Investor Relations
Ciara O'Mullane, Investor Relations
Chris Hancox, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@flutter.com

Media Relations:
Kate Delahunty, Corporate Communications
Rob Allen, Corporate Communications
Lindsay Dunford, Corporate Communications
Email: corporatecomms@flutter.com

