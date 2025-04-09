Ethan Allen’s North American Manufacturing a Competitive Advantage

DANBURY, Conn., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of recent tariffs that have introduced significant challenges to furniture retailers dependent upon global supply chains, Ethan Allen’s vertically integrated structure, with manufacturing operations based in North America, provides the company with a competitive advantage.

“We are a vertically integrated enterprise, from manufacturing to logistics to retail. When other furniture companies moved their manufacturing overseas, we chose to stay in North America and today make about 75% of our furniture in these workshops,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO of Ethan Allen. “That decision has enabled us to focus on our longstanding reputation for quality and continue offering products at competitive values while also ensuring consistent, high levels of service to our clients. Making products in our own plants also enables us to offer a wide range of furniture styles, sizes, and customizations, bolstering our reputation as a leading interior design brand.”

Founded in Vermont in 1932, Ethan Allen owns and operates U.S. manufacturing plants in Vermont and North Carolina while operating an upholstery plant in Silao, Mexico, and a case goods plant in Choloma, Honduras. Centering its business operations closer to its customer has helped the company become a leading interior design destination while earning recognition for its exceptional quality and service, having twice been named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek.

Ongoing investments in technology throughout Ethan Allen’s North American plants have improved efficiency and advanced precision in certain aspects of manufacturing while maintaining craftsmanship.

By operating its own manufacturing, logistics, and retail networks, Ethan Allen ensures its long-term flexibility and stability while capitalizing on Made in America. “Rather than conducting our business for the short term, we have always taken the long-term view,” Kathwari stated. “Throughout our 93-year history, that approach has ensured our continued success”

