The Power of Creative Testing: How Heath Media Revitalized Ad Performance for a UK Brand

Cheltenham, United Kingdom, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ben Heath

Complacency is the enemy of growth in digital advertising. Brands that repeat the same creative styles, campaign structures, and strategies and hope consistency alone will drive results are bound to lose their competitive edge. Those seeking to break through performance plateaus can benefit from agile, experimental, and data-driven agencies like Heath Media.

Heath Media, a United Kingdom-based digital advertising agency founded by Ben Heath, is known for delivering exceptional results. With a high-performing team of strategists, creative professionals, and campaign managers, it offers fully managed Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Google Ads services.

For Meta campaigns, Heath Media handles everything from scripting and creative design to optimization and scaling. It utilizes up-to-date, platform-specific strategies tailored to a client’s niche. The agency’s Google Ads service is equally comprehensive. It features customized campaign development, conversion tracking, sales funnel creation, ad copy production, and focused keyword and audience targeting. Moreover, Heath Media conducts in-depth audits of existing ad accounts to identify areas for improvement and maximize efficiency.

Besides its services, the agency stands out for its hands-on, experimental approach, which proved to be pivotal in its work with a mystery guide company in the UK. The client had previously stuck to a single ad style and structure, which limited performance and scalability. Heath Media carefully executed several strategies to overhaul the client’s campaign.

First, Heath Media restructured the client’s Meta ad account by integrating Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns and Manual campaigns. With this hybrid setup, a framework for scaling and testing was created, and the client saw quick performance improvements. It allowed budgets to be ramped up for successful campaigns while experimenting with new variables in a controlled environment.





Changing the creative direction came next. Heath Media urged the client to break away from their usual ad style and test various formats. “When we say we embrace experimentation, we mean not just tweaking headlines or swapping out images. We employed different creative approaches like changing the tone, visuals, messaging, and structure,” the founder supplies. This aggressive testing helped the brand discover several winning creative combinations that consistently outperformed its original content. The ongoing rotation of creatives also helped prevent ad fatigue. It kept engagement and conversion rates high throughout the quarter.

Segmenting the audience was also part of Heath Media’s strategy. The agency divided the target audience into cold (new potential customers) and warm (existing or past customers) segments and then created personalized messaging for each group. Cold audiences were approached with fresh offers to spark initial interest. In fact, two of these new offers saw exceptional results. Meanwhile, warm audiences received reactivation campaigns, leveraging prior brand familiarity to encourage repeat purchases. This strategy ensured that both customer acquisition and retention were addressed.

The impact of Heath Media’s approach was striking. Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) jumped from 1.95 in Q4 2023 to 4.68 in Q4 2024. Interestingly, the client’s performance improved instead of declining despite substantially increasing ad spending from £499,630 to £788,061. This is a rare achievement in advertising, where higher spending usually leads to diminishing returns. Moreover, the campaign generated £3,690,258 in revenue in Q4 2024 (compared to £973,925 the previous year), nearly quadrupling sales.

Heath remarks: “Creative testing is all about unlocking scale. In this case, we proved that different ideas, when executed with the right structure and strategy, can do more than move the needle. They can completely change a business’ trajectory.”

The founder notes that the campaign faced several challenges despite these successes. The client’s rapid growth led to stock shortages, limiting additional sales. Its distribution network also struggled to keep up with the demand, resulting in delays and potential revenue loss. Heath emphasizes that these operational constraints didn’t reflect on the advertising strategy itself. However, it highlighted the significance of aligning fulfillment capabilities with marketing scale.

Heath Media’s work with this UK mystery guide business is a masterclass in modern advertising strategy. It’s a reminder that in digital advertising, the brands that win are those willing to experiment, adapt, and scale with purpose.

Media Contact

Name: Sheila McClurg

Email: sheila@heathmedia.co.uk











