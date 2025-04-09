River releases public financials as a private bitcoin company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River, a leading US-based bitcoin exchange, announces the public release of its financial statements . This launch makes River the first Bitcoin-only exchange to provide its financials publicly.

Public Financials and Proof of Reserves

Since its founding in 2019, River has encouraged clients to self-custody or take direct ownership of their bitcoin. However, the reality is some people prefer to trust an institution with their bitcoin. As such, River has taken proactive steps to give clients the transparency they need to feel confident in its financial strength and the security of its infrastructure.

Last fall, River launched Proof of Reserves to enable clients to verify that River holds their bitcoin in 100% full reserve. Now, River is sharing its 2024 financial statements so that clients can verify the company’s financial strength and risk-managed, long-term approach to growth. River’s founder and CEO Alex Leishman has also shared a video walking through the business’ operations.

The Gold Standard for Financial Institutions

Bitcoin allows us to build better institutions. Through Proof of Reserves , clients can verify that all bitcoin on River is held in full reserve custody, and all of it can be withdrawn at any time.

However, Proof of Reserves doesn’t provide insight into the overall health of the company, as it does not include all of the company’s liabilities. It’s the combination of Proof of Reserves and Public Financials that provides clients with a true overview of the health of their financial partner.

About River

River is a premier US-based, bitcoin-only financial services company dedicated to providing the most secure and transparent platform for investing in bitcoin. The company is fully licensed and regulated in the United States and adheres to strict compliance standards to ensure the security and transparency of its operations.

River was founded with a mission to build the world’s most trusted institution to empower people to take ownership of their financial lives through Bitcoin, the world’s only incorruptible digital currency. By combining robust security measures with a simple user experience, River empowers individuals and institutions to confidently manage their bitcoin investments.

