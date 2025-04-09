Benson Family Revitalizes Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in St. George, Utah

St. George, UT, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local family is breathing new life into Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in St. George, Utah. Daniel and Rebecca Benson have plans to take ownership of the restaurant after working tirelessly to refresh and revitalize the location over the past year. Their journey began in December 2023 when Daniel’s father, Charlie Benson, purchased the restaurant as an investment with a vision for building a family legacy.

With extensive backgrounds in the restaurant industry, Rebecca and Daniel took over operations from day one, bringing passion, dedication and a commitment to quality. Under their leadership, the St. George location has undergone a transformation, focusing on exceptional food, customer service and community engagement.

“When Charlie bought the restaurant, it was with the idea of creating something lasting for the family,” said Rebecca Benson. “We’ve put everything into making this location the best it can be, and we’ve truly fallen in love with Dickey’s and the culture it represents. Now, we’re taking the next step to purchase the restaurant ourselves to continue building that legacy.”

Charlie Benson, a seasoned restaurateur, saw the potential in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit as a business opportunity and a foundation for his family’s future. Seeing Daniel and Rebecca’s passion, he fully supported their transition into ownership.

“This isn’t just a business for us. It’s our future,” said Daniel Benson. “We want to create something special, not just for our daughter, Rhea, but for our community. We’ve worked hard to bring a fresh approach, rebuild trust and show guests that Dickey’s in St. George is a must-visit for great barbecue.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. leadership has applauded the Bensons’ dedication to elevating the guest experience.

“Daniel and Rebecca exemplify the heart of Dickey’s – family, passion and great barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Their commitment to revitalizing the St. George location is inspiring and we are proud to support their continued success.”

Looking ahead, the Bensons have aspirations to expand Dickey’s footprint in Utah, a state where barbecue demand continues to grow.

“We love seeing franchisees take ownership and invest in their communities,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The Bensons are a perfect example of what happens when passion meets opportunity, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”

With their official ownership transition coming soon, Daniel and Rebecca remain focused on their vision – bringing top-tier barbecue to the people of St. George while honoring the family values that made it all possible.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

