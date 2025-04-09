Fly Play hf.: Results of the AGM

 | Source: FLYPLAY HF FLYPLAY HF


The Annual General Meeting of Fly Play hf. (“PLAY” or “the Company”) was held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Grand Hotel, Reykjavik. Attached are the results of the meeting.


Attachment


Attachments

Fly Play - AGM 2025 results

