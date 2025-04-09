Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile Plans and Gainx Launches New Token

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies saw a surge in value following President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the United States. The reserve, originally announced on March 2nd as the Strategic Crypto Reserve, will now focus exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC), aligning with Trump’s vision to strengthen the U.S. role in the global cryptocurrency market.

The Digital Asset Stockpile, a subsequent initiative, is set to include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. This initiative reflects Trump’s broader digital asset strategy, designed to support the industry and promote the U.S. as a leader in cryptocurrency adoption.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of misguided attacks by the Biden Administration. My Executive Order on Digital Assets directs the Presidential Working Group to move forward on the creation of this strategic reserve, which will include XRP, SOL, and ETH."

Bitcoin saw a significant rise of 10% on February 28, 2025, reaching $94,343.82, following a dip under $80,000 earlier in the week. Ethereum, despite facing major losses in early 2025, gained 13% as well. These price movements reflect optimism surrounding the U.S. government's new strategic plans.

Trump will be hosting the first White House Crypto Summit this Friday, where investors and industry professionals will be eagerly watching for further details about the direction of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and its impact on the market.

This marks a shift from the earlier idea of a national Bitcoin stockpile to the more active approach of a reserve, which will involve the regular acquisition of Bitcoin to build up U.S. holdings. The move is seen as a way to support the long-term growth and stability of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

While the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve focuses solely on BTC, other digital assets will be included in the Digital Asset Stockpile. As part of this initiative, Trump aims to create a system that protects the U.S. financial system by integrating Ethereum, Solana, and XRP into the stockpile, which is separate from the strategic reserve plans.

GainX Token: A Revolutionary Digital Asset

Amid these developments, the GainX Token continues to establish itself as a cutting-edge asset in the digital currency ecosystem. Operating on the TRC20 network, GainX integrates the transparency of blockchain technology with the stability of gold-backed assets, offering a secure, scalable currency for global transactions. GainX’s innovative structure aims to provide investors with a reliable store of value while maintaining interoperability with the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

GainX operates on the TRC20 network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and strong scalability. With a total supply of 200,000,000 GNX tokens, the GainX ecosystem is designed to provide diverse financial solutions, including staking opportunities for earning passive income and easy access to secure transactions.

GainPax: A New Payment System

In addition to the GainX Token, GainPax is a new payment system introduced to streamline transactions using GainX tokens. GainPax offers fast, secure, and efficient payment processing across platforms, creating a seamless experience for users looking to engage with both digital and physical assets.

GainX Ecosystem Highlights:

Staking & Passive Income : Users can stake GNX tokens to earn passive income, benefiting from a fixed annual percentage rate (APR).

: Users can stake GNX tokens to earn passive income, benefiting from a fixed annual percentage rate (APR). Fast & Secure Transactions : Built on the TRC20 Blockchain, GainX offers a secure and high-speed platform for investing, trading, and making payments.

: Built on the TRC20 Blockchain, GainX offers a secure and high-speed platform for investing, trading, and making payments. Transparent & Stable: GainX is backed by the intrinsic value of gold, aiming to foster trust and stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

For more information, visit GainXSale.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.