New Book THE TIME DOCTORS Unravels the Mystery of True Work-Life Balance

Charleston, SC, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say time is a constant, yet finding the time to do all the things one wants to do in life remains elusive. But for husband-and-wife Dr. Rachel M. Domarew and Dr. Christopher A. Domarew the secret to living efficiently is simple, but not without the proper time management and lifestyle changes. With the publication of their new book “The Time Doctors,” The Domarews share how to make time for all of life’s demands and opportunities while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. “Managing our professional careers while also homeschooling our daughter has taught us a thing or two about efficiency in many of life’s major spheres,” Dr. Christopher Domarew says.

In “The Time Doctors,” the Domarews relate how they stopped allowing their professions to be an obstacle to living the best life possible. Introducing the corporate concept of workflow engineer, they illustrate how to apply the same principle to daily life to improve both professional and personal efficiency. From financial planning and taxes to health and wellness and travel advice, their strategies are designed to address and transform every aspect of one’s life with the goal of saving time for the things that matter most. “Through the book, we hope to help readers retire sooner and smarter, improve their wellness campaign, reduce their tax burden, and even tick off some of the outstanding items on their bucket list before their time is up,” Dr. Christopher Domarew says.

Jerry Cammarata, PhD Ambassador to the United Nations for the WSO and former Chief Operating Officer & Dean of Student Affairs Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, says, “The Time Doctors is your proven blueprint to see how a physician, wife, and child learned to negotiate the rigors of life-balancing planning. This must-read Time Doctors survival book will benefit YOU, your patients or clients, your family-valued time, and your much-deserved opportunity to enjoy the beauty our wonderful earth has to offer.”

“The Time Doctors” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Authors:

Dr. Rachel M. Domarew is a project manager, homeschool teacher, and the strategic mind behind Team Domarew. Holding an undergraduate degree from the State of New York Polytechnic Institute, an MBA from Liverpool John Moore’s University, and a PhD from the University of Liverpool, her expertise lies in supply chains and social care. Passionate about health, wellness, and purposeful travel, she uses her educational background to enrich her family’s life. An enthusiast of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she shares her life strategies in “The Time Doctors.”

Dr. Christopher A. Domarew is a physician specializing in pharmacology and internal medicine. A graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, he completed medical school at the University of Liverpool and completed residencies in the UK and Albany Medical Center. He leverages his years of experience as a licensed pharmacist and doctor in his practice. An avid traveler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, he brings a surgical precision to daily planning. “The Time Doctors” aims to share his insights gleaned from his professional and personal life.

Media Contact:

Rachel Domarew PhD MBA and Christopher Domarew MD PharmD

Email:

rachel@doctorsoftime.com

chris@doctorsoftime.com

Available for interviews: Authors, Rachel Domarew PhD MBA and Christopher Domarew MD PharmD RPh

Attachment