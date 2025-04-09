Teach For All launches Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teach For All will launch its Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Singapore. The Institute is a new center of global learning, evidence-generation, and leadership development for people around the world who are working to transform classrooms, schools, and education systems to equip all students to shape a better future. The occasion will take place during a Global Forum bringing together nearly 200 education leaders, policymakers, researchers, students, teachers and philanthropists to explore how to shift the purpose and practices of education to equip young people to shape a more just, equitable, and sustainable future.

The Global Institute is driven by a bold goal to grow a movement of 10,000 agents of change working in 100 countries by 2035, and generating evidence to catalyze systemic shifts in education to address global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and economic disruption. It aims to enable purpose-driven, evidence-based learning that fosters the holistic development of students globally, especially those from marginalized communities.

Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-founder of Teach For All, stated, “We believe that as educators, we have the greatest role to play in putting the world on a better trajectory. Through our network’s engagement across more than 60 countries, we’ve seen the power of enabling teachers, school leaders, education administrators, students, advocates and innovators who are committed to transformative education to learn together across borders. We’re thrilled that with the Global Institute, we’ll be able to make these powerful learning opportunities much more available across and far beyond our network ”

While its team, audience, and reach will extend globally, the Global Institute will be based in Singapore, capitalizing on its status as a global hub for learning, collaboration, and scaling innovation. It will leverage the engagement of Singapore's educators and regional partners to strengthen the global learning network and evidence base.

The Global Institute is being established with generous support from the Asia Community Foundation, which has launched a $10 million fund to support its pilot phase. An initial pledge has come from =DreamsAsia, with additional sponsorship from Grab. This support reflects a shared commitment to advancing education and fostering holistic student development globally.

The launch will take place as part of the inaugural Global Forum for Shaping a Better Future (April 7–9), a high-impact gathering of students, educators, and policymakers focused on learning from classrooms, schools, and systems where education is enabling all students to thrive – and where the purpose and practice of education are shifting toward holistic outcomes and developing students as leaders for a better future. The Forum is generously supported with sponsorship from Arena Foundation .

The Forum will feature a keynote address by Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the OECD, and Chair of the Global Advisory Council of the Global Institute.

“Improving student outcomes requires not only great teachers, but ecosystems that enable leadership, collaboration, and innovation to thrive,” said Andreas. “The Global Institute will serve as a platform that connects local insights with global learning, enabling us to cultivate these ecosystems and drive system-wide change.”

Building on the foundational work of the Teach For All network, the Global Institute will offer three unique contributions to the global ecosystem:

Enabling global learning among practitioners in classrooms, schools and systems around the world, accelerating the sharing of ideas, inspiration and collaboration across borders Translating evidence into practice and practice into evidence elevating the wisdom, insights and innovations of practitioners who are most proximate to the challenges Contributing to developing collective leadership for system change since complex challenges need more than technical fixes—they require new leadership mindsets, capacities & ways of working together





About the Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future

The Global Institute is a center of global learning, evidence-generation, and leadership development for people around the world who are working to transform classrooms, schools, and systems to develop all students — especially those in marginalized communities globally — so that they can shape a better future. Building on foundational work of the Teach For All network, the Global Institute aims to accelerate a needed shift in education’s purpose and practices toward holistic student development.

About Teach For All

Teach For All is a global network of more than 60 independent, locally led organizations and a global organization united by a commitment to developing collective leadership to ensure all children can fulfill their potential. Each network partner recruits and develops promising leaders to teach in their nations’ under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, towards a world where all children have the education, support, and opportunity to shape a better future.