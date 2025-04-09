Inspired by the First-Ever Big Screen Adaptation of the Bestselling Video Game of All Time, A Minecraft Movie Hologram Experience Launches Nationwide

New York, New York, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the buildup to the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie, Warner Bros. and Hologram Media Network (HMN) have created exclusive hologram content available every day at a new network of 4 Macerich Malls and 30 Simon ® malls across the country and utilizes HMN’s exclusive technology partnership with Proto Hologram. The Minecraft experience and show was created by Los Angeles-based creative studio Pretty Big Monster.





Snapchat has also partnered with Warner Bros. and HMN to launch a collection of four AR Lens experiences, called Blockify Your World, including the innovative 3D Body Tracking lens that will debut in a one-day event at Roosevelt Field Mall in New York, and introduce four different AR Lenses inspired by the world of A Minecraft Movie directly in the Snapchat app.

See a clip from the interactive A Minecraft Movie hologram event

Cameron Curtis, Executive Vice President, Global Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures said, “We are thrilled to bring A Minecraft Movie to life in a whole new way through cutting-edge holographic and AR technology. By partnering with Hologram Media Network, Pretty Big Monster, and Snapchat, we're giving fans an immersive, interactive experience that allows them to step inside the world of A Minecraft Movie like never before. Whether through holograms at top malls or innovative AR lenses, this is an exciting way to build anticipation for the movie’s release.”

James Andrew Felts, Founder and CEO, Hologram Media Network said, “Holographic technology gives the best storytellers in the world a brand-new canvas to reach audiences, promote new content and create deep fan relationships. With Warner Bros. and Minecraft, customers are entering a whole new world of engaging with their favorite characters and stories.”

“Combining hologram technology with Snapchat augmented reality unlocks an exciting new world of storytelling capabilities,” said Adam Katzenback, Head of Entertainment Creative Strategy at Snap Inc. “Together, Snap, HMN, and Warner Brothers are inviting fans to literally step into the world of Minecraft in a way that’s creative and playful, just like Snapchat.”





