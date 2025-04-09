FHLBank San Francisco Makes $12 Million Available in Downpayment Assistance Grants for Low- to Moderate-Income First-Time Homebuyers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced a $12 million allocation for its 2025 Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) Program. For 25 years, the WISH Program has provided matching grants to help enable low- and moderate-income families and individuals achieve the dream of homeownership, opening doors to wealth building opportunities for thousands of households.

The WISH Program offers downpayment and closing cost assistance to eligible first-time homebuyers — those earning at or below 80% of the HUD area median income. In 2025, FHLBank San Francisco will continue its partnership with member financial institutions to provide $4-to-$1 matching grants with a maximum subsidy of $32,099 per homebuyer set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

“In today’s challenging housing market, where home prices are rising and affordable housing inventory remains tight, WISH grants are a proven tool for expanding access to homeownership,” said Joe Amato, interim president and chief executive officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “As we celebrate 25 years of impact with our WISH Program, we are proud to continue partnering with our member financial institutions to help more families and individuals turn their homeownership dreams into reality.”

The WISH Program is a key component of FHLBank San Francisco's commitment to expanding access to affordable housing and homeownership. Since the first WISH grant was awarded to a first-time homebuyer in 2000, the program has delivered over $160 million to more than 10,000 low- and moderate-income homebuyers.

Making Homeownership Possible Changes Lives

Diane Fuchs, a single mother and grandmother who rented for 25 years, was able to purchase her own home thanks to a $30,800 WISH Program grant delivered by FHLBank San Francisco member Tri Counties Bank. Diane’s dream of living closer to family in Paradise, California, was made possible through this support. Owning a home has provided her with financial stability and reduced her housing costs.

“My rent was increasing by $100 every year,” Diane shared. “Now I know exactly what I’m responsible for. It’s a really secure feeling.”

Tri Counties Bank played a crucial role in guiding Diane through the homebuying process.

“At Tri Counties Bank, we’re very passionate about home affordability across our entire footprint,” said Scott Robertson, head of community banking with Tri Counties Bank. “Partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and making homeownership dreams come true through the WISH program is exactly at the heart of what we do.”

WISH Program Applications Available for Bank Members

FHLBank San Francisco is now accepting applications from member institutions to participate in the WISH Program on a rolling basis through March 13, 2026. First-time homebuyers interested in learning more about WISH matching grants are encouraged to contact a participating member institution directly. Visit fhlbsf.com for more information about the WISH Program and other FHLBank San Francisco grant programs.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.