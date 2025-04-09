Corvus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Richard A. van den Broek to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Richard van den Broek, managing partner at HSMR Advisors, has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. van den Broek has more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry as an investor, biotechnology equity research analyst and board member.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Richard to our board,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “Richard has a proven track record in the biotechnology sector and a deep understanding of the global pharmaceutical market. We look forward to working with Richard as we continue to advance ITK inhibition and the unique opportunity it provides to modulate and control parallel signaling pathways in the immune system.”

“I am honored to join the Corvus board of directors as the Company continues to advance its clinical pipeline,” said Mr. van den Broek. “I believe ITK inhibition represents a significant opportunity to improve the lives of patients with immune diseases and cancers, similar to my experience on the board at Pharmacyclics where using a similar strategy, we brought the first BTK inhibitor to market for the treatment of lymphomas and then immune diseases.”

Mr. van den Broek currently serves as managing partner of HSMR Advisors, LLC, a position he has held since February 2004, and has served as a director of Pulse Biosciences, Inc since 2020 and Cogstate Ltd since 2009. Mr. van den Broek previously served on the board of directors of Pharmacyclics, Inc. from December 2009 through its acquisition by AbbVie, announced in March 2015. Mr. van den Broek received an A.B. degree from Harvard University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

