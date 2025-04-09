Magnite to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers) Passcode: Ask to join the Magnite conference call Simultaneous audio webcast: http://investor.magnite.com , under “Events and Presentations” Conference call replay Toll free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) Passcode: 4251284 Webcast link: http://investor.magnite.com , under “Events and Presentations”

