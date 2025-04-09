Capital Southwest Increases Corporate Credit Facility to $510 million

DALLAS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, today announced an increase to the total commitments under its senior secured credit facility (the “Corporate Credit Facility”). The Corporate Credit Facility was increased under the existing accordion feature by $25 million, bringing total commitments from $485 million to $510 million. The $25 million increase was provided by two existing lenders in the lender group, which consists of 11 participants. The existing accordion feature under the Corporate Credit Facility allows for maximum commitments of up to $750 million.

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.7 billion in investments at fair value as of December 31, 2024. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $50 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

