SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, chief executive officer, and Beth Howe, chief financial officer, will broadcast a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcast: Click Here

Register for dial-in number: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com