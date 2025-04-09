Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 30, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report First Quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 11.8 GW of gross capacity in 26 states, including approximately 9 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

