LiBama Power Awarded $100,000 SuperBoost Grant to Advance Breakthrough Lithium Metal Anode Technology

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiBama Power, a leader in next-generation lithium battery anode technology, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will accelerate the commercialization of LiBama’s Advanced Metal Anodes (AMAs), a transformative lithium-metal technology designed to increase energy density, reduce costs, and enhance battery safety for electric vehicles (EVs), drones, wearables, and power tools.

LiBama’s patented AMA technology delivers twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries while reducing cell costs by 30%. Unlike many next-gen battery materials, AMAs are designed for drop-in compatibility with existing manufacturing processes, enabling seamless industry adoption without the need for costly retooling.

"The energy storage industry is shifting rapidly toward higher-performance, cost-effective solutions, and LiBama Power is leading the way," said Wentao Li, founder and CTO of LiBama Power. "With this support from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, we are moving quickly to scale and commercialize our Advanced Metal Anodes, enabling safer, more powerful, and more accessible lithium-metal battery solutions."

The SuperBoost program, a flagship initiative of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, is designed to accelerate battery technology commercialization, cutting traditional development cycles from five or more years to under two years. By providing funding, access to testbeds, and regional partnerships, SuperBoost helps startups bridge the gap between R&D and market deployment.

LiBama’s work aligns with the Engine’s broader efforts to position upstate New York as a leader in energy storage innovation. Fernando Gómez-Baquero, translation pillar director for the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, noted the significance of LiBama’s advancements: "LiBama Power is redefining what’s possible for lithium battery anodes, combining high energy density with cost efficiency and scalability. By leveraging the Engine’s network of resources, they are positioned to make a rapid transition from prototype to commercial production — exactly what SuperBoost was designed to support."

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York is committed to building a robust, interconnected ecosystem that strengthens the U.S. battery supply chain. Meera Sampath, CEO of the Engine, highlighted how investments like these drive broader impact. "Our goal is to accelerate the market readiness of transformative battery technologies, ensuring they can scale rapidly and contribute to national energy security,” she said. “SuperBoost provides startups with the critical resources they need to shorten commercialization timelines and position Upstate New York as a global hub for energy storage innovation. LiBama Power exemplifies this mission by bringing breakthrough battery solutions closer to real-world deployment."

With this funding, LiBama Power will refine its AMA production process and produce prototype batteries for key applications in EVs, aviation, and grid storage. The investment represents a critical step toward strengthening the domestic energy storage industry, reinforcing the U.S. supply chain, and advancing high-performance, cost-effective battery solutions.

About LiBama Power

LiBama Power designs, manufactures, and markets AMAs for lithium-metal batteries. Its patented technology enables higher energy density, faster charging, and lower costs while ensuring compatibility with existing manufacturing infrastructure. With applications in EVs, drones, wearables, and grid storage, LiBama is advancing the next generation of safe and scalable energy storage solutions.

For more information, visit www.libamapower.com .

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

For more information on the Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine, visit https://upstatenyengine.org/ .