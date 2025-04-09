Media Advisory: Setting a bold ambition, Canada could be the number one exporter of liquefied natural gas to Asia

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announces that François Poirier, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a keynote address to the Canadian Club Toronto on the country’s time-bound opportunity to fortify its economic sovereignty, build its economy and establish itself as a global energy leader.

The theme of the sold-out event, Canada’s Will to Win – Seizing a Generational Opportunity, examines how we can empower growth and mobilize the country’s resource wealth to the benefit of Canada’s economic independence. The country has an opportunity right now to become a liquefied natural gas (LNG) superpower with a focus on Asian markets, if ambitions are bold instead of middling.

“We stand before an extraordinary opportunity to transform our economy and establish our country as the number one LNG exporter to Asia,” he says. “Even beyond the West Coast projects currently proposed, we have the potential for so much more.”

Media are invited to the address on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at One King West (1 King Street West) in Toronto. Mr. Poirier will begin his remarks just after 8 a.m. ET. For those who can’t attend in person, a live stream will begin here at approximately 8:05 a.m. ET.

