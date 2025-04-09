Trisura Announces Timing of 2025 Investor Day

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, announces the timing of its 2025 Investor Day.

Trisura will host its 2025 Investor Day on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET at Royal Bank Plaza - North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 1600, in Toronto where management will discuss long-term strategy and market conditions.

To register for the Investor Day, or to access the live audio webcast, please follow the link below:

https://reg.lumiengage.com/trisura-2025

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com