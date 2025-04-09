Make Outside Your Favorite Place: Patio Days Returns to Christy Sports Starting April 11

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Christy Sports and Leisure Living, we know what science proves — Outside is Better. It lifts our spirits, brings us closer to family and friends, and reconnects us with what matters most.

This spring, Christy Sports invites Coloradans and Utahns to bring the outdoors home with the return of its annual Patio Days sale, running April 11-27. Whether you’re designing a cozy balcony, a backyard escape, or a mountain-view retreat, Christy Sports’ experts are ready to help you create a space built for relaxing, entertaining, and making lasting memories.

More Than Furniture, We Build Outdoor Experiences

Patio Days is more than just a sale. It’s Christy Sports’ yearly invitation to transform everyday spaces into places you’ll want to stay all season long. With expert guidance, exclusive collections , and unbeatable service, creating an inviting outdoor space has never been easier.

At Christy Sports, we don’t just sell patio furniture — we help you design the backdrop for your best outdoor moments. From durable materials that thrive in Rocky Mountain weather to styles that blend seamlessly with the beauty of the outdoors, every collection is built for comfort, style, and lasting enjoyment.

Your Summer Starts Here — With Style, Comfort, and Savings

Discover the largest selection of premium patio furniture in the region — from deep seating and dining sets to all the finishing touches like umbrellas, pillows, and more. Whether you’re refreshing a patio or furnishing a full outdoor living space, you’ll find the perfect pieces at unbeatable value:

10% off custom orders placed by April 27

20–50% off clearance on patio furniture & accessories

Deep inventory in stock and ready for immediate delivery

Free in-store design consultation to bring your vision to life

White-glove delivery, professional setup, and expert advice at every showroom.



“At Christy Sports, it’s not just about furniture — it’s about creating spaces people genuinely want to spend time in,” says Danielle Quatrochi, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer at Christy Sports. “From the moment you step into our showrooms, you’ll find expert guidance, inspiring designs, and hands-on help to bring your vision to life. Patio Days is how we kickstart the season, helping customers turn ordinary outdoor areas into their favorite places to be.”

What’s Trending for Summer 2025?

This year, outdoor spaces are all about adaptability, sustainability, and connection. Modular sectionals are top picks for flexible layouts that shift from solo relaxation to entertaining in minutes. Eco-friendly materials, like POLYWOOD® and FSC-certified hardwoods, continue to lead the way for their long-lasting performance and minimal upkeep. And no patio is complete without a fire pit table — adding warmth, functionality, and a welcoming glow for evening gatherings.

“Often times guests are not sure how to blend their older pieces with something new or make the most of an awkward deck space,“ shared Quatrochi. “The expert staff at Christy Sports can show them how to combine it all beautifully — from picking weather-friendly materials for our mountain climate to creating a shaded lounge area that can be used every single day. It completely transformed how people enjoy their home.”

Patio Planning Made Easy — What to Bring to the Showroom

To get the most out of your visit, bring along:

Patio dimensions and layout (including obstacles)

Photos of your space (optional, but helpful!)

Sun exposure and climate considerations

Color, material, and style preferences

Your budget range

And any questions — our experts are ready to help.

Make This Summer Your Best One Yet

From April 11-27, visit any Christy Sports or Leisure Living patio showroom , and our experts will help you design an outdoor space tailored to your lifestyle and local climate. The earlier you shop during Patio Days, you’ll get first dibs of a wider selection of in-stock items at great prices. Plus, custom and in-stock orders placed early will arrive in plenty of time to enjoy all summer long.

Explore a wide range of ready-to-deliver collections inspired by Colorado and Utah living — from fire pits and umbrellas to sectionals, dining sets, and more — all curated to help you make the most of summer. Because your favorite room might just be outside.

Stop by your local Christy Sports or Leisure Living patio showroom in one of these 14 locations:

Colorado: Arvada, Avon, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Denver West, Dillon, Fort Collins, Littleton, Park Meadows, Steamboat

Utah: Kimball Junction, Salt Lake City: Olympus Hills & Sugar House (Leisure Living)

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we fundamentally believe that #outsideisbetter. It’s not just a motto, it’s a fact. Being outdoors makes people happier, healthier, and more connected. We create opportunities to experience the mountain lifestyle by building authentic relationships, offering humble expertise, and sharing a genuine love for what we do. We meet people where they are without judgment. Whether they're seasoned veterans, first-timers, locals, or vacationers, our guests trust us to set them up for success with quality gear and great service. We love what makes the mountain lifestyle special: the people, the environment, and the communities. We want our guests to discover and love the mountain lifestyle as much as we do. By keeping the history of our roots alive, we maintain the quality service, authenticity, and expertise our guests value, and what made us special in the first place.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base. For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press .



