Qryix Reaffirms Compliance, Transparency and Integrity; Addresses Recent False Allegations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qryix CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED ("QRYIX") today reaffirms its dedication to upholding transparency, integrity, and regulatory compliance amidst ongoing false allegations circulating on certain third-party online review platforms.

Recently identified negative reviews published online contain deeply misleading claims regarding QRYIX’s digital asset platform. After conducting an internal investigation, QRYIX unequivocally denies these allegations as unfounded and inaccurate.





Addressing False Allegations and Committing to Transparency

Qryix places utmost importance on trust, compliance, and transparency. The recent false statements online have led to confusion among some of our users. We categorically reject these allegations and are actively working to clarify misinformation, safeguard our users' interests, and uphold our integrity.

Verification of Regulatory Compliance and Certifications

Contrary to inaccurate remarks on third-party review platforms suggesting otherwise, QRYIX maintains clear regulatory registrations and licensing:

Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) regulated by FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, U.S. Department of the Treasury), Registration Number: 31000292053193. Licensing details are publicly verifiable on the official FinCEN registry.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing information (CIK: 0002058398), publicly available via the SEC's EDGAR database.

Users, stakeholders and media representatives are encouraged to independently verify our regulatory licenses through official governmental portals or contact us directly for verification support.

Proactive Measures to Prevent Online Misrepresentation and Enhance User Trust

QRYIX is implementing further proactive measures, including:

Expanded Platform Transparency: Increased availability of transaction records, real-time operational data, and user verification mechanisms to enhance trust and clarify any potential misunderstandings among customers.

Enhanced Review and Security System: Implementation of AI-powered security and monitoring systems to proactively detect and mitigate malicious review activities.

Improved User Communication Channels: Strengthening customer support and operational response teams to resolve misunderstandings and address user concerns promptly.



Legal and Independent Audit Actions Underway

To further combat these malicious false reviews, QRYIX has involved independent cybersecurity and legal specialists to conduct a full investigation into sources posting misleading claims. We will take decisive legal actions against individuals or entities intentionally spreading defamatory information harming our reputation, if deemed appropriate.

Reaffirming Our User-First Commitment

QRYIX remains steadfast in its commitment to transparent, compliant, and professional operations. The Company prioritizes fair dealing and places user interests and consumer rights at the forefront of its operational goals. Users and industry participants are encouraged to maintain open communications directly with QRYIX regarding any concerns or doubts that arise.

We appreciate our valued users and partners for their continuous trust and understanding amid recent challenges. We assure you that we are committed to continuously upgrading our processes to maintain a secure, fair and fully compliant trading environment

For media or stakeholder inquiries, please contact:

Hayly Benso, Chief Strategy Officer

Qryix CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED

Email: hayly.benso@qryix.com

Website: https://www.qryix.com/

