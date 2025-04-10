Šiaulių Bankas Pursues Further Share Buybacks, Applies to ECB

On April 9, 2025, Šiaulių Bankas submitted a request to the European Central Bank (ECB) for permission to acquire 4.5 million of its own shares (ISIN code LT0000102253).

"We plan to allocate up to 5% of last year’s profit for the buyback of our own shares. Additionally, by the end of this month, we will pay a record dividend of EUR 0.061 per share, distributing 50% of the 2024 profit, demonstrating our commitment to shareholder returns," said Tomas Varenbergas, Member of Management Board and Head of Investment Management Division at Šiaulių Bankas.

On August 15, 2024, the bank had received ECB approval to buyback up to 13,745,114 of its own shares. Based on this permission, the bank has already acquired 11,092,863 shares. The remaining unused limit is 2,652,251 shares. Taking into account the bank’s market value and other circumstances, the bank aims to fully utilize the remaining repurchase limit no earlier than the dividend payment date for 2024 profits (April 25, 2025).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447