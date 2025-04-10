Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 10 April 2025

Storebrand Asset Management has resolved to change the fund name from Storebrand Global ESG Plus to Storebrand Global Plus, and the name change is largely due to new guidelines from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

The guidelines apply to the use of ‘ESG’ or sustainability-related terms in fund names, and the new guidelines are intended to ensure that the designations are accurate, fair and in line with the funds’ actual investment strategy.

Although, the fund’s investment strategy and sustainability classification (SFDR) remain unchanged, the fund focuses mainly on the environmental aspect (E), as opposed to ESG in general. Hence, removing the ESG term in the name, appear reasonable to avoid expectations of an equal focus on the environment, social conditions and governance (ESG).

The name change also ensures consistency with similar funds in the Nordic region and international markets, as well as alignment with Storebrands similar fund mandates registered with other domiciles.

Some other non-material changes related to information that is subject to annual update are also reflected in the updated prospectus for Storebrand Global Plus, and the four other Storebrand funds available on Nasdaq Copenhagen, enclosed herein.

The updated documents are effective on 10 April, and the undersigned can be contacted for any additional information.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

