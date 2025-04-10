CMB.TECH publishes its annual report and  submits Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2024

Antwerp, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH” or the “Company”) published its annual report in accordance with Belgian law for the year ended on 31 December 2024 on the Company’s website in the “Investors” section under “Annual and financial reports”.

Furthermore, CMB.TECH’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2024 was submitted on Wednesday 9 April 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F will be available to download from CMB.TECH’s website in the “Investors” section under “SEC Filings”. Printed copies of the audited financial statements included in the financial report and 20F can be requested free of charge via e-mail at marcom@cmb.tech or by telephone +32 3 247 59 11.

Announcement first quarter 2025 results – 14 May 2025

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels & workboats. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.

More information can be found at https://cmb.tech

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

