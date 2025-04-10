The sales of VILVI Group March 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for March 2025 amounted EUR 23.26 million – 24.6% increase comparing to March 2024. The sales of the Group for period January – March 2025 amounted to 71.06 million EUR 26.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

