BitSaci Launches BitSaci Labs, Spearheading Investment and Incubation in DeFi, GameFi, and AI

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitSaci CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED, operator of the innovative Web3-focused cryptocurrency exchange BitSaci (https://www.bitsaci.com/), today announced the official launch of BitSaci Labs. This new dedicated arm will focus on investing in and incubating groundbreaking projects within the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem, with an initial strategic focus on Decentralized Finance (DeFi), GameFi, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The establishment of BitSaci Labs marks a significant step in BitSaci's strategy to expand beyond its core exchange services and actively contribute to the growth and development of the broader Web3 landscape. Recognizing the transformative potential of decentralized technologies, BitSaci Labs aims to identify and support visionary entrepreneurs and development teams building the next generation of blockchain-based applications.

BitSaci Labs will target investments and provide incubation support across key high-growth Web3 sectors:

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Seeking projects that enhance financial accessibility, transparency, and efficiency through novel blockchain solutions, lending protocols, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and yield-generation strategies.

Beyond providing capital, BitSaci Labs intends to offer comprehensive support to its portfolio projects, potentially including strategic advisory, technical guidance, marketing resources, community building assistance, and access to BitSaci's growing global user base and network.

This initiative aligns with BitSaci's core mission to build a secure, transparent, and user-centric gateway to the Web3 economy. By fostering innovation in DeFi, GameFi, and AI, BitSaci aims to enrich its own ecosystem and contribute positively to the overall health and advancement of the decentralized web.

