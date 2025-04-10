WTW unveils next phase in rollout of its Neuron digital trading platform

LONDON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has today announced that Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) is now using Neuron, WTW’s digital trading solution, to undertake live trading of Directors & Officers (D&O) and Cyber risks.

LSM capacity became available on Neuron on 31 March 2025. While initially accessible across two open market business classes, Cyber and D&O, the addition of LSM’s capacity aligns with Neuron’s broader expansion, which includes increasing follow capacity with additional classes and partners to be confirmed through 2025.

Neuron connects brokers and insurers in real time, simplifying and accelerating the trading of complex specialty risks, while enhancing efficiency across the insurance value chain. By creating a digital marketplace, where participants keep control of their key assets and flexibility to trade, Neuron is setting the standard for connected ecosystems built on transparency and consistency.

Carol Baker, Head of Digital Strategy at LSM, said: “This latest capability to digitally trade D&O and Cyber risks in real time on Neuron underscores LSM’s wider commitment to expand its digital capabilities, offering brokers a faster, more flexible way to trade risks while enabling tailored portfolio underwriting solutions. This also represents the latest step towards a more connected market overall, making the risk placement process fast and frictionless for follow business, strengthened as additional carriers and brokers join.”

Louise Smith OBE, Global Lead for Neuron at WTW, said: “LSM is a highly respected business in the specialty insurance market and their enthusiasm to partner with Neuron reinforces our shared objective to advance the scope and scale of next-generation digital and data capabilities to improve the speed and cost of doing business.”

Mark Russell-Vick, Head of Broking FINEX GB at Willis, commented: “The London market is rapidly evolving with an increase of capacity becoming attracted to algorithmic capacity offerings. Neuron is breaking new ground which is extremely exciting as we bring future innovations into today’s world for the benefit of global clients.”

Neuron helps brokers find the best products and prices for customers, quickly. Digitally trading follow-insurance through Neuron saves insurers time and allows them to focus expert underwriting resources on more complex risks and new opportunities.

