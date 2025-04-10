Hola Prime Expands into On-Exchange Cryptos, Bringing Centralized Exchange Access to Crypto Traders

NEW YORK, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime, a leading prop trading firm, has been steadily climbing the charts of popularity and is set for further expansion. Hola Prime is introducing on-exchange cryptocurrency trading, giving traders direct access to Centralized Exchange-sourced pricing and a deep liquidity pool. The move underscores Hola Prime's commitment to transparency and aims to address inefficiencies in the Forex CFD space where traders face very high spreads and get access to trade with only a limited choice of mainstream Cryptos.





Unlike traditional asset classes, the On-Exchange cryptocurrency markets operate 24/7, offering traders around-the-clock opportunities to capitalize on price movements. However, trading cryptos often involves more funds due to extremely low leverages, and very high risks due to price discrepancies. By integrating on-exchange access with Prop trading, Hola Prime ensures that traders get access to funds, are able to trade cryptos directly from the Exchange, without hidden markups or artificial spreads. Not just this, the leverage available on these cryptos will be higher than the traditional cryptos, because the feed comes directly from the Exchange.

There will be a big list of 100+ cryptocurrencies available to trade, giving traders access to multiple altcoins. The firm's model eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, allowing for tight spreads, faster execution, and deeper market access.

The Evaluation models will be similar to that in their forex division, with both 1-Step and 2-Step options. Few of the major Cryptocurrencies shall continue to be offered in the forex division. However, the leverage available on these cryptos and other altcoins will be higher in the On Exchange crypto segment, have tighter spreads and hence improved risk management.

Transparency has been a cornerstone of Hola Prime's approach, and the firm is reinforcing this commitment through the Price Transparency Report. This report will compare Hola Prime's crypto pricing with broader market benchmarks, ensuring traders have a clear comparison of Hola Prime's pricing with industry Benchmarks.

To further support traders, Hola Prime will also launch a Customised Performance Analysis Report for those who do not pass trading challenges. This breakdown will provide insights into trade execution, risk management, and areas for improvement, helping traders refine their strategies for future success.

"Crypto trading is an increasingly important part of the global financial ecosystem, and it's critical that traders have access to fair, transparent markets," said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. "By bringing institutional-level pricing and execution to the prop trading space, we're ensuring that our traders can compete on a level playing field."

Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime, added: "This isn't just about adding another asset class. It's about giving traders the best possible tools to succeed. Our goal is to remove unnecessary frictions, provide better data, and ultimately help traders make more informed decisions."

Hola Prime's on-exchange crypto trading segment is set to launch soon, marking a significant shift in how prop traders engage with these digital assets in decentralized markets. This initiative will address many concerns of crypto traders, by bringing in greater transparency and efficiency in the crypto trading space.

Media Contact

Company: Hola Prime

Contact: Media Team

Email: marketing@holaprime.com

Website: https://holaprime.com/