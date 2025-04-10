All Day Fun and Play Child Care’s Ms. Sharise DeLove Featured in HelloFairfield Magazine

FAIRFIELD, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is creative play such a vital part of a child’s development? Ms. Sharise DeLove of All Day Fun and Play Child Care in Fairfield, California, addresses this question in HelloFairfield magazine, explaining how imaginative and hands-on activities serve as powerful tools for learning and emotional growth in early childhood.

In the featured article, Ms. Sharise outlines how creative play enhances key areas of development, including cognitive function, social interaction, and emotional well-being. Activities such as role-playing, building, and artistic expression offer more than just entertainment—they help children explore their environment, discover personal interests, and develop critical thinking and communication skills.

Ms. Sharise emphasizes that creative play is essential not only for intellectual growth but also for fostering self-expression and confidence. At All Day Fun and Play, children are encouraged to engage in age-appropriate play experiences that include sensory exploration and dramatic scenarios. These carefully structured opportunities help young learners build the foundational abilities they need for academic readiness and lifelong learning.

By promoting a play-based approach to early education, Ms. Sharise and her team are committed to cultivating an environment where every child’s imagination is nurtured and their potential supported. Through creative play, caregivers play a vital role in shaping a well-rounded and emotionally resilient generation.

Read the full article, The Power of Creative Play in Child Development , now featured in HelloFairfield.

