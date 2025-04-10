PR No: C3329C

Statement from STMicroelectronics Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, April 10, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. wishes to make 3 comments on statements made in the Italian press on April 9th:

Accusations on the personal transactions made by the 2 members of the Company’s Managing Board on the eve of earnings releases are false. Stock sales done during the Company’s blackout period were made by the Company’s stock plan administrator, through an automatic procedure, to abide by Swiss tax rules for the Managing Board members and were legal and compliant with Company policy. On the class action under way, the Supervisory Board reviewed the processes and believes that the Company has good defense against the allegations.

The Supervisory Board unanimously approved the details of a Company-wide program to reshape the Company’s manufacturing footprint, accelerating ST’s wafer-fab capacity to 300mm silicon and 200mm silicon carbide, announced to the markets last year on October 31st and this year on January 30th. This plan allows for a major improvement of the competitiveness of the Company.

The Supervisory Board expresses its renewed support to Jean-Marc Chery, Lorenzo Grandi, and the management team, notably in their capacity to execute the transformation during challenging times for the semiconductor industry.

