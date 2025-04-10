IHIF EMEA 2025 Sees 15% Growth in Investor Attendance, Reinforcing Confidence in Hospitality’s Investment Potential and the Event’s Unmatched Audience Quality

LONDON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA), the premier meeting place for hospitality investment in EMEA, successfully concluded the 27ᵗʰ edition, which took place 31 March – 2 April at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin. IHIF EMEA united 2,500 industry professionals, from leading investment firms, top hospitality brands and operators and advisory companies, including a record-breaking 700+ investors managing over $581 billion in assets under management. Thirty percent of investors were new to IHIF EMEA bringing new sources of capital to attendees.

With the event theme “Own the Moment,” IHIF EMEA served as the unique platform to navigate the evolving business landscape with curated tracks and deep content for three days of networking, insights and deal-making.

“For the past 27 years, IHIF EMEA has always been full of excitement and enthusiasm as the best and brightest in hospitality investment gather to meet, network and learn. This year, we are delighted that IHIF EMEA continues to serve as a platform to empower global decision-makers, investors, hotel brands, operators and innovators to shape the future of hospitality,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality and Wellness, Questex.

IHIF EMEA serves the hospitality investment community by delivering unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events that equips attendees with actionable strategies to drive growth and innovation. Attendees gained insights from 190+ leaders on global trends shaping the EMEA hospitality landscape including Accor, Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group/Louvre Hotels Group, Hyatt Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Covivio Hotels, Minor Hotels, Blackstone, L+R Hotels, Fattal Group, CDL, Limestone Capital and Pandox. Jon Sopel, renowned British journalist, political presenter, podcaster and author, spoke and in addition, Alexander Börsch, Chief Economist, Deloitte and Dex Hunter-Torricke, Emerging Technologies Expert and Former Communications Executive at SpaceX & Facebook delivered keynote addresses. IHIF EMEA concluded with an unfiltered audience led Q&A where all outstanding questions after the three-day conference programme were answered by the industry leaders.

Networking, Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

IHIF EMEA prioritised networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration. The Power Hour AI-based networking matched attendees with the most relevant contacts based on goals and interests, ensuring fast, high-value introductions. Plus, Booking.com partnered with IHIF EMEA as a Global Distribution Partner to create the Booking.com Bar & Networking Pavilion, a dynamic space for both dedicated meetings and spontaneous networking opportunities. Ideas flowed, deals happened, and connections were made at the central bar and café. Elsewhere, Capital Meets offered a series of targeted mini receptions, connecting investors, operators, lenders, advisors, and rising leaders for focused, high-value conversations that helped drive business forward.

IHIF EMEA Exhibition Floor

IHIF EMEA attendees had the opportunity to meet with 85+ leading companies such as CBRE, Accor, Asser Development Authority, Saudi Ministry of Tourism, Colliers, JLL, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Radisson, Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on the exhibition floor as they introduced their latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences and operational efficiency.

More than 50 announcements were made at IHIF EMEA, select announcements include:

Awards

The Young Leader Award was presented by IHIF EMEA and The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) to Nicola Bandera, Development Senior Analyst – Hospitality. This award recognises and celebrates the excellence of young emerging leaders in the hospitality industry. Bandera began his hospitality journey at the age of 12 in a professional kitchen, eventually working in a Michelin-starred restaurant before transitioning to hotel management. He has experience spanning hotel operations, consulting and real estate development.

ISHC’s CEO Andrea Belfanti commented, “Nicola embodies the vision, determination, and excellence that define a Young Leader Award recipient. His journey from the kitchen to hotel development showcases resilience, innovation, and leadership. Nicola’s ability to tackle challenges and mentor future talent set him apart, and we are proud to recognize his impact on the hospitality industry.”

The Pitch Perfect: New Hospitality Development Project Showcase is a programme where companies pitch their groundbreaking projects to a panel of industry judges in a Dragon’s Den-style session. Herbert Pinzolits, Owner & CEO of Mamma Group won for his standout project, Vienna House Easy by Wyndham at Vienna Airport for its vision, potential and investment appeal.

Additionally, the HAMA Europe Asset Management Achievement Award, which recognises the key role played by hotel asset management in sustainably growing asset value and driving underlying investment return was presented at IHIF EMEA to Pygmalion Capital for their 323-key, two property Project Arno portfolio in Florence, Italy.

Here’s what IHIF EMEA attendees and sponsors had to say about the event:

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotel & Resorts, “It was a great opportunity to see existing friends, colleagues and partners, to make new ones and once again witness the resilience, passion and dedication from all towards our amazing industry.”

Ruslan Husry, CEO & Owner, Revo Hospitality Group, “What resonated with me most wasn’t the stage, but the spark – in conversations, in our team, in the response from everyone who shares our belief that hospitality can be so much more.”

Patrick Mendes, CEO Europe & North Africa, Accor, “Berlin is close to my heart, and the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) was not only a great way to showcase the progress the Accor Group has made over the last couple of years and months, but also a welcome opportunity to be back in Germany's capital.”

Lily Wecker, Development Director, Mandarin Oriental, “Mandarin Oriental has been coming to IHIF since the beginning, we foster a lot of new relationships and focus on very much strengthening our existing partnerships.”

IHIF EMEA 2026 will take place in Spring in Berlin. For more information about IHIF EMEA 2026, visit https://www.ihifemea.com.

For IHIF EMEA 2026 sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with IHIF EMEA on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About IHIF EMEA

The International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) is the premier event for hospitality investment professionals. By uniting influential hospitality leaders from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, IHIF EMEA aims to shape the future of the hospitality industry with three-days of content, networking, insights and deal-making. IHIF EMEA 2026 takes place in Spring of 2026 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Kirsty McKenna

IHIF EMEA

kmckenna@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

IHIF EMEA

mfranzman@questex.com