WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

10 April 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short

(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in NASDAQ 100 Futures contract prices referenced by the US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 19:00:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025

End of Restrike Period: 19:15:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $7.2242993

Restrike threshold: 10%

Index: US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index





The Restrike Price Per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level. The Restrike Index Level has been calculated based on the above value of the underlying asset in accordance with the index methodology.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short











XS2771611840











Borsa Italiana EUR QS5S BR87034



QS5S IM QS5S.MI LSE GBx SQS5 BR87023



SQS5 LN SQS5.L LSE USD QS5S BR86ZD6 QS5S LN



QS5S.L



Xetra EUR QS5S BR87045 QSS5 GY



QSS5.DE





Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.