WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC (the “Issuer”) Restrike of WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
10 April 2025

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short
The Issuer announces that due to movements in NASDAQ 100 Futures contract prices referenced by the US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 19:00:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025
  • End of Restrike Period: 19:15:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $7.2242993
  • Restrike threshold: 10%
  • Index: US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index

The Restrike Price Per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level. The Restrike Index Level has been calculated based on the above value of the underlying asset in accordance with the index methodology.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short





XS2771611840





Borsa ItalianaEURQS5SBR87034

QS5S IM        		QS5S.MI
LSEGBxSQS5BR87023

SQS5 LN        		SQS5.L
LSEUSDQS5SBR86ZD6QS5S LN

QS5S.L

XetraEURQS5SBR87045QSS5 GY

QSS5.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.


