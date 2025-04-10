WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
10 April 2025
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in NASDAQ 100 Futures contract prices referenced by the US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 19:00:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025
- End of Restrike Period: 19:15:07 (London time) on 9 April 2025
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $7.2242993
- Restrike threshold: 10%
- Index: US Technology Rolling Futures ER Index
The Restrike Price Per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level. The Restrike Index Level has been calculated based on the above value of the underlying asset in accordance with the index methodology.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Code
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 5x Daily Short
|XS2771611840
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|QS5S
|BR87034
QS5S IM
|QS5S.MI
|LSE
|GBx
|SQS5
|BR87023
SQS5 LN
|SQS5.L
|LSE
|USD
|QS5S
|BR86ZD6
|QS5S LN
QS5S.L
|Xetra
|EUR
|QS5S
|BR87045
|QSS5 GY
QSS5.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.