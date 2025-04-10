WOO X focuses on AI in 2025 roadmap, unveils Q1 report

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global crypto trading platform, has released its quarterly report focusing on artificial intelligence as a central element of its product roadmap for the remainder of 2025.

WOO’s strategy this year centers around four key priorities:

Growth : Driving user acquisition and increasing trading volume across WOO X and WOOFi to fuel staking rewards and token utility.

: Driving user acquisition and increasing trading volume across WOO X and WOOFi to fuel staking rewards and token utility. Efficiency : Maintaining a lean, high-performing team structure to maximize productivity and output.

: Maintaining a lean, high-performing team structure to maximize productivity and output. AI Integration : Rolling out a full suite of AI-powered tools and infrastructure to enhance user experience and support smarter trading decisions.

: Rolling out a full suite of AI-powered tools and infrastructure to enhance user experience and support smarter trading decisions. WOO App 2.0: Launching a next-generation app in the second half of the year to unify trading and investing under one seamless interface.

Download WOO’s quarterly report here

Strengthening the network

In parallel with its product development efforts, WOO is expanding partnerships across institutional players, layer-1 and layer-2 networks, and AI firms—especially in key regions like Asia and the U.S. These partnerships are crucial for scaling WOO's global presence and embedding it deeper into the evolving crypto ecosystem.

Toward a sustainable business model

2024 marked a pivotal turning point in WOO’s business fundamentals, with revenue growing 3.5x year-over-year, driven by strong usage across WOO X and WOOFi. While expenses also increased during this period, WOO is now positioned to shift its focus toward sustainable, profitable growth in 2025.

Token utility and ecosystem incentives

Staking continues to play a central role in WOO’s ecosystem, with real yield being shared with stakers through revenue-based rewards. This creates a stronger connection between platform usage and token holder value. As trading activity increases, this feeds into WOO buybacks and additional token burns, reinforcing a deflationary dynamic.

Looking ahead

With several roadmap milestones planned for the first half of the year—including early releases of new AI products and a preview of WOO App 2.0—WOO’s focus remains squarely on delivering meaningful utility to its users. Community and institutional adoption continues to fuel the platform’s global reach, with over 86% of tokens already circulating.

As Q2 begins, WOO will unveil the next phase of its “Reform WOO” initiatives, which will cover product launches, growth campaigns, and a renewed commitment to building a best-in-class app ecosystem.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

