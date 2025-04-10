Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs





PANAMA CITY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global digital asset platform Gate has released its Q1 2025 Transparency Report, showcasing comprehensive breakthroughs across multiple business segments. Core metrics reached historic highs, security infrastructure underwent full-scale upgrades, product offerings expanded significantly, and global strategies accelerated, all reflecting its robust growth momentum and a solidified market foundation.

Trading Business Surge: Futures Trading Volume Up 31% QoQ

In Q1 2025, Gate maintained its industry leadership with remarkable user growth and trading volume breakthroughs. The platform’s expanding user base underscored its strong market appeal and sustained growth momentum.

Futures Trading saw explosive growth, with the number of traders and overall trading volume surging. Futures trading volume increased by approximately 31% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

In Spot Trading, the platform listed over 200 new tokens, reinforcing Gate’s leading edge in asset selection and listing efficiency, providing users with a broader and higher-quality range of investment options.

Gate newly launched the “Refer to Earn” program which integrated social media and interactive campaigns to drive user acquisition and trading activity, fostering sustainable community growth.

Strong Tokenomics: GT Price Hits Historic High of $25.96

This quarter, Gate’s native token GT delivered stellar performance in Q1 2025, reaching an all-time high of $25.96 on January 25, a 70% increase year-to-date. As the native utility and gas token of GateChain, GT underpins the blockchain’s fundamental transaction infrastructure. GT holders also enjoy exclusive benefits such as LaunchPool airdrops, mining rewards, and staking incentives.

Since GateChain’s 2019 launch, GT has maintained a deflationary burn mechanism, reducing total supply by around 60% from its initial 300 million. This underscores Gate's long-term commitment to deflationary tokenomics and reinforces GT's value proposition for long-term holders. So far, a total of 177,089,412.23 GT has been burned, with a total burn value of approximately $408,270,578.

Security First: Total Reserves Exceed $10.328 Billion

Gate remains steadfast in safeguarding user assets and information security, further enhancing reserve transparency and platform security. As of January 17, 2025, Gate.io’s total reserves reached $10.328 billion, ranking Top 4 globally among crypto platforms. The reserve ratio stood at 128.58%, exceeding the 100% industry benchmark. Excess reserves totaled $2.296 billion, providing robust protection for user funds.

Gate attached great importance to advancing its global compliance framework, including the acquisition of Coin Master, a licensed exchange in Japan, through one of its entities, further expanding its localized business in the Japanese market.

Launchpool Upgrade: 140+ Projects Launched with $14M+ Rewards

In Q1 2025, Gate Launchpool (formerly Startup Mining) became a premier platform for new token launches. It hosted over 140 projects, including more than 90 free airdrops with a total value exceeding $5.2 million. And the platform launched over 70 mining projects distributing more than $9.2 million in rewards.

The platform introduced a project search function and intelligent strategy filter, enabling users to match optimal mining plans within three minutes. The HODLer Airdrop program lowered its entry threshold to 1 GT, delivering an average annualized return of 43.94%. Demonstrating its agility in responding to market trends, on the listing day of the trending token TRUMP, mining was activated immediately, and stake volume surpassed $25 million within 24 hours, attracting significant user participation and fostering a win-win environment between the platform and project.

Gate Pilot Listed Over 1,000 Tokens, Capturing Multiple High-Yield Memes

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and continuous innovation in the Meme sector, Gate Pilot has further solidified its leading position in the field. This quarter, Gate Pilot successfully integrated more than 10 major public blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. Nearly 400 tokens were listed this quarter, bringing the total number of listed tokens to over 1,000. Gate Pilot maintains a leading position in the industry and offers users a richer and more diverse range of investment options. Meanwhile, innovative tools such as “Logo Mode” and Meme Gem Index were launched, significantly enhancing users’ ability to identify tokens and market trends while lowering the barriers to Meme trading.

With its fast listing mechanism, Gate Pilot helped users capture multiple high-yield projects ahead of the market, including quality Meme tokens like Kekius (55x), Trump (45x), YZY (46x), and Mubarak (28x). In addition, the platform partnered with projects such as MemeCity and MemeCore, actively participating in offline industry events to strengthen its leading position in the Meme sector.

Strong Institutional Business Performance and Continuous Infrastructure Upgrades

Gate’s institutional business achieved significant breakthroughs in both trading volume and ecosystem development. Institutional clients’ futures and brokerage business trading volumes both saw marked growth. By optimizing trading infrastructure and market depth, latency was reduced by more than 2-fold, significantly improving users’ trading efficiency. Furthermore, futures liquidity improved, and the number of spot and futures market makers increased.

Additionally, Gate introduced the new Fireblocks Off-Exchange solution, offering institutional clients more flexible fund management options. Through joint marketing campaigns with over 20 partners, Gate further expanded its professional client base and strengthened the building of its premium user community, further consolidating Gate’s leading position in the global cryptocurrency field.

Significant Growth in Quantitative Investment, Copy Trading Volume Soared 780%

This quarter, Gate achieved remarkable growth in copy trading, bot strategies, and ETF products. In terms of copy trading, the launch of the Prometheus automatic risk control system created a safer trading environment for users; spot copy trading volume surged by 780%, and the highest yield from a leading user reached 890x, offering users opportunities for excess returns.

Robot products, through continuous optimization of the Ultra AI strategy and intelligent algorithms, have generated over $500 million in cumulative trading revenue for users. The newly launched BotsLive streaming column and weekly strategy recommendations significantly boosted user engagement; the number of new strategies created increased by 404% quarter-on-quarter, and the number of users creating new strategies grew by 193%.

The ETF business also performed strongly, with the platform supporting over 200 ETF leveraged tokens, maintaining a leading position in the industry. By the end of the quarter, ETF trading volume had increased by 40% quarter-on-quarter, and the number of participating users had grown by 197%.

Partnering with Top Players to Build Global Blockchain Influence

In the first quarter of 2025, Gate made simultaneous advances in global brand expansion and blockchain investment. Gate.io announced its official sponsorship of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team in F1, initiating a multi-year strategic partnership. This collaboration is not only a powerful alliance between two industry leaders but also marks the expansion of blockchain technology from the race track to the global stage, promoting Web3 and digital finance concepts to a broader audience through a world-class sports platform.

Meanwhile, Gate Ventures joined the newly established Morph Venture Capital Collective alliance, further expanding its blockchain investment landscape. In addition, Gate Ventures invested $20 million in the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), jointly initiated by BNB Chain and Binance Labs, demonstrating its firm commitment to advancing the Web3 ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of blockchain innovation projects. By empowering projects with capital, resources, and networks, Gate is taking concrete actions to help bring blockchain technology into the mainstream.

https://www.gate.io/announcements/article/44362



Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer: This content does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Gate.io may restrict or prohibit certain services in specific jurisdictions. For more details, please read the User Agreement: https://www.gate.io/zh/user-agreement .

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Gate.io. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37e7ed3-7349-408e-a248-35e95e83d389