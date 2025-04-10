Tectum Announces Launch of Innovation Hub To Drive Tokenization of Real World Businesses





Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tectum , the high-performance blockchain innovator, has officially launched Tectum Labs , an innovation hub focused on business tokenization and supporting projects in the Web3 space. Positioned as a hub for blockchain innovation, Tectum Labs aims to demonstrate that any business can be tokenized, offering comprehensive services to help projects scale in blockchain, DeFi, and NFT ecosystems.

The launch underscores Tectum Lab’s mission to act as an end-to-end tokenization suite built for real-world impact - unlocking liquidity, streamlining operations, and expanding access to global capital markets.

Tectum Labs provides structured support across the project lifecycle, beginning with in-depth evaluations to assess innovation, business potential, and team capabilities. It then offers full-cycle tokenomics development to create sustainable token models, alongside technical build-outs for web platforms, mobile apps, and custom software solutions. Audited smart contract development is also available to support staking mechanisms, DAO governance, and token issuance across multiple ecosystems.

Additionally, go-to-market support is included, covering ICO/IDO planning, whitelist onboarding, and investor KYC.

“Tectum Labs is about making tokenization practical and accessible for businesses looking to enter the decentralized economy,” said Alexander Guseff, Founder & CEO of Tectum. “We’re providing a full suite of tools - high-speed blockchain infrastructure, sustainable tokenomics design, and real-world payment solutions like SoftNote - alongside expert mentorship and investor access to transform ideas into scalable Web3 projects. By building on Tectum 4.0’s performance and SoftNote’s ability to simplify crypto transactions, we’re enabling companies to adopt blockchain seamlessly and drive measurable growth.”

Tectum Labs caters to a wide spectrum of clients, from traditional businesses to fintech startups to asset managers and RWA tokenization projects, offering custom Web3 strategies for real-world scalability.

Leveraging Tectum’s blockchain infrastructure, Tectum Labs integrates the high-speed Tectum 4.0 Layer-1 blockchain for scalable smart contract deployment in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, the SoftNote Wallet for secure storage and dApp integration, and SoftNote - a gas-free, borderless payment system ideal for merchant adoption. Cross-chain compatibility with EVM networks like Ethereum, BSC, and Solana ensures flexibility and broader developer support.

Projects are also granted access to Tectum’s in-house tools including the upcoming Tectum SDK for dApp creation, ePOS crypto terminals for retail, and P2P exchange platforms currently in development. AI-powered optimization tools will further help projects refine go-to-market strategy, audience targeting, and feature optimization.

With its mentorship program and curated investor framework, Tectum Labs also helps projects attract capital, form strategic partnerships, and grow their communities from early user testing to mainnet traction.

The launch aligns with Tectum’s broader vision of bridging traditional finance with decentralized solutions, a mission already underway with Tectum 4.0’s public mainnet and the growing adoption of SoftNote. Tectum Labs takes this a step further by empowering businesses to tokenize assets and grow in Web3, with a focus on measurable outcomes like successful token launches, investment acquisition, and community engagement. Following the mainnet activation in February 2025, Tectum Labs is set to play a key role in the company’s 2025 roadmap, alongside plans for quantum-resistant security via Tectum Keys in Q2.

A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum continues to push blockchain adoption through scalable, secure solutions. Tectum Labs is now operational, welcoming projects ready to tokenize and grow in the decentralized economy. For more details, visit www.tectumlabs.com .

About Tectum

Tectum is transforming digital payments with Tectum 4.0, its high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, designed for scalability and real-world adoption.

Built on Tectum 3.0, SoftNote enables zero-fee, instant peer-to-peer crypto transactions, eliminating network confirmations and gas fees. The SoftNote ecosystem includes the SoftNote Wallet for secure storage, the SoftNote Merchant Terminal for seamless point-of-sale transactions, and the SoftNote Pay App for simplified everyday payments.

Tectum empowers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to become truly spendable, breaking barriers to adoption and enabling seamless micropayments. Its ecosystem includes the Tectum Emission Token ($TET) for SoftNote minting and quantum-proof authentication (XFA) for enhanced security.

A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum is committed to scalable, secure, and inclusive blockchain solutions that redefine global transactions. To learn more, visit www.tectum.io .