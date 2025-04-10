Baltic Horizon Fund redeemed early part of the bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 20 March 2025 via stock exchange announcement a plan to redeem partially the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code EE3300003235) on 10 April 2025. Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it has today, on 10 April 2025 redeemed early bonds in the amount of EUR 3,000,001.20. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 21,999,999 and after the redemption is EUR 18,999,997.8. The partial redemption of the bonds entailed a change in the nominal value, the new nominal value being EUR 45,238.09 per bond.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

