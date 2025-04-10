Business: Blackshape unveils the Prime Xplorer at Aero 2025

ROME, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italian aerospace company Blackshape, part of Angel Holding, made its debut at Aero Friedrichshafen 2025 with the launch of the Prime Xplorer, a cutting-edge sport aircraft aimed at dedicated aviation enthusiasts. Showcased in Hall A4, stand 310, the Prime Xplorer has been designed to appeal to pilots and aviation fans with its dynamic spirit and advanced features. This innovative taildragger reflects Blackshape’s sporting character, combining safety, build quality and an authentic flying experience.

The Prime Xplorer is engineered to deliver an immersive flight experience while maintaining high standards of safety and reliability. With its aerodynamic and innovative design, it offers maximum efficiency and control. Its reliable, well-balanced engines ensure smooth and predictable performance in all flying conditions.

“We are proud to present the Prime Xplorer at AERO 2025,” said Niccolò Chierroni, CEO of Blackshape. “The aircraft was developed in response to feedback received over recent months from our American customers,” he explained. “Through discussions with a new distributor in the US, we identified a significant market opportunity. The upcoming launch of Blackshape US is a testament to the outstanding work of our team in recent months. Our goal is to innovate and expand our product line, as demonstrated by the introduction of the Gabriel and Prime engines, which meet the demands of the international market while showcasing our company’s manufacturing excellence and the elegance of Italian design.”

Alongside the debut of the Prime Xplorer, Blackshape is also unveiling two major updates to its product range. The first is the Gabriél, now fitted with the new Rotax 916 engine – a strategic option for civil and military flight schools worldwide. Key advantages include the use of automotive fuel, increased payload capacity, and sustained power at high altitudes. The second is the Prime with a DULV-certified Rotax 915 engine.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f57ed3e-1f74-4536-9219-00262a307a4d