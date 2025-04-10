Ireland Construction Market Forecast to 2029: BIM, Modular Building & Sustainability Lead the Way

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland’s construction industry is set to grow by 6.6% in 2025, reaching €11.83 billion, with projections hitting €15.38 billion by 2029. Backed by the “Housing for All” initiative, public-private partnerships, and €165 billion allocated under the National Development Plan, key growth areas include residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The sector is embracing green building practices, modular construction, and digital tools like BIM, though challenges remain - rising costs, skilled labor shortages, and regulatory delays. Growth in urban redevelopment, smart city planning, and renewable energy infrastructure positions Ireland as a rising leader in sustainable construction.

Covering over 100 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and 40+ construction segments, this comprehensive report provides strategic insights and 10-year forecasts to help businesses, policymakers, and investors make informed decisions.

Key Features:

Market size and forecast (2020–2029) by value (€), volume, and number of units

Segmentation by residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure sectors

Construction cost structure analysis

Insights by top cities and regions

Deep dive into green and sustainable construction trends

Policy and regulatory landscape overview

Sector-Specific Highlights

Residential Construction

Supported by government programs like Housing for All, the sector is focused on urban housing, affordability, and energy-efficient homes.

Rising material costs, labor shortages, and planning delays remain concerns, requiring greater investment in vocational training and regulatory reforms.

Modular construction and BIM are enhancing project efficiency and delivery timelines.

Commercial Construction

Growth driven by hybrid work trends, flexible office space, and urban regeneration.

Developers are prioritizing sustainable and smart buildings with LEED/BREEAM certifications.

Government tax incentives and revitalization programs are boosting redevelopment in city centers.

Institutional Construction

Major investments in healthcare, education, and public infrastructure.

Challenges include cost overruns and project delays, but the outlook remains positive with increased public investment and adoption of modular and digital construction technologies.

Industrial Construction

Expansion fueled by FDI, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and high-tech manufacturing.

Ireland is emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, with strong government support and sustainability goals.

Land acquisition delays and a skills gap in automation and robotics pose risks to growth.

Infrastructure Construction

Backed by the €165B National Development Plan, with major initiatives in transport, energy, and digital connectivity.

Sustainability is a central theme, with a focus on green infrastructure, net-zero energy projects, and resilient urban development.

PPPs are vital to accelerating large-scale infrastructure delivery.

Macroeconomic & Policy Insights

Inflation and material shortages are increasing construction costs and affecting project feasibility.

Government policies are promoting fast-track approvals, tax incentives, and regional infrastructure development.

Ongoing reforms aim to address planning inefficiencies and improve access to development finance.

Why Buy This Report?

This databook is an indispensable resource for:

Construction firms seeking market entry or expansion strategies

Investors evaluating sectoral and regional opportunities

Policymakers and planners shaping housing and infrastructure initiatives

Real estate developers navigating demand in key urban and rural zones

Sustainability stakeholders promoting green construction solutions

Data Included:

Market size by value and volume

Number of construction units

Green building construction insights across all segments

Construction cost structure and macroeconomic indicators

Regional breakdown by Ireland’s top cities

