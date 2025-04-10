Biolubricants Global Industry Overview Report 2024-2030, Competitive Analysis of 40+ Companies

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biolubricants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global demand for Biolubricants is estimated at US$2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6% over 2024-2030

Some of the key factors instrumental in driving the market for biolubricants include advances in technology, regulatory guidelines and a rise in consumer awareness. In the automotive and transportation sectors, a shift towards biolubricants from traditional products due to their eco-friendliness and equivalent performance has been promoting wider utilization, a trend that is very likely to sustain. Production processes and additive technologies have been modified to improve the performance and cost-effectiveness of biolubricants to make them on par with the mineral lubricants being used thus far.



The application areas of Biolubricants encompass a range of industries, including automotive, marine, agriculture and industrial machinery, where they are used for minimizing friction & wear, enhancing efficiency and extending the life of equipment. Biodegradability and non-toxicity are the key properties of these lubricants, owing to which their environmental impact is negligible and the danger of water and soil contamination gets decreased significantly. Moreover, Biolubricants offer the similar level of lubricity and other features as their fossil fuel-based counterparts, making them suitable replacements.



In the United States and Europe, regulatory frameworks have been responsible for supporting the wide adoption of biolubricants, which some other regions, too, are following. A number of large manufacturing companies have also taken to using biolubricants for their machinery in order to comply with respective government policies aimed at curbing environmental damage. This trend has been more evident in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and South America, which is further anticipated to fuel the demand for biolubricants in these regions.



Biolubricants Regional Market Analysis



With an estimated share of about 34% in 2024, North America is the leading global market for Biolubricants. The United States has for long been among the largest auto manufacturing regions and the use of biolubricants in this sector is much more prevalent than in other regions, primarily owing to strict government regulations that need to be complied with. In addition, the region's aerospace and defense industry also makes use of heavy machinery in manufacturing, for which biolubricants are feasible options.

As regards growth, however, the demand for biolubricants in Asia-Pacific will likely outpace other markets. The emergence of China as the current leader in automobile production has altered the global scenario in terms of biolubricants demand in their largest end-use sector. The shifting of manufacturing bases to more economical Asian countries offering cheaper resources and labor has resulted in a paradigm change in demand for allied materials, such as biolubricants. Also, general industrial development in the region has been instrumental in stimulating the market for biolubricants that are now being widely used to service and maintain proper functioning of machines.



Biolubricants Market Analysis by Base Oil



The global market for Biolubricants by base oil is dominated by Vegetable Oils, which mainly include Canola, Castor and Soybean oils, among others. Major factors in favor of these include biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, renewability and negligible environmental impact. The high viscosity index of these oils ensures their effective lubrication in demanding operating conditions.

Being free of carbon further adds to the benefits of vegetable oil-based biolubricants in terms of environmental sustainability and minimization of health risks associated with their production. These oils can also be chemically modified to make other base oils that, despite being synthetic in nature, have a reduced ecological effect. Animal fats are another major source of biolubricants, the market for which is also expected to maintain a healthy growth.



Biolubricants Market Analysis by Application



Application of Biolubricants as Hydraulic Fluids is the largest, as also the fastest growing globally. These eco-friendly lubricants enhance and maintain the functioning of various machines that employ hydraulic systems for power transmission and component lubrication, as in the fields of manufacturing, construction, agriculture, mining and forestry.

The high viscosity index of biolubricants ensures reliable performance across a range of temperatures, in addition to providing outstanding lubricity and reducing friction & wear in hydraulic components. Other fast-growing applications for biolubricants include Metal Working Fluids, Gear Oils and Chainsaw Oils.



Biolubricants Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Apart from being the largest in terms of market demand, the global Commercial & Consumer Automotive sector is also expected to be the fastest growing for Biolubricants. The production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the world has been maintaining a steady trend. As per latest statistics from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total worldwide production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in 2023 showed an increase of 10%, with the same for sales being nearly 12%.

Other than being used for the efficient functioning of vehicles, biolubricants also find application in running and maintaining the vast base of machines employed in the auto sector. Major reasons for growing demand for biolubricants in this sector include low toxicity, strong lubricating properties, high viscosity index and high combustion temperature, all of which contribute to extending the serviceable life of vehicles and machines. Other industrial applications of biolubricants include their use as metal cutting oils and coolants for gear cutting, grinding and general machining.

The major benefits offered by these bio-based metalworking fluids comprise excellent viscosity/pressure performance, lower volatility, higher flash point, less smoke and minimal risk of fire. Greases based on biolubricants are found to be highly suited for lubricating forestry equipment, construction vehicles, rail curves, rail flanges and marine equipment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 40+

Key Global Players

Albemarle Corp

Axel Christiernsson

Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd

Benjin R Vickers & Sons Ltd

Binol Biolubricants Ltd

BioBlend Renewable Resources LLC

Biona Jersin s.r.o.

Biosynthetic Technologies LLC

BP PLC

Cargill, Inc.

Carl Bechem GmbH

Castrol Ltd

Chevron Corp

Clarion Lubricants

Cortec Corp

DSI Ventures, Inc.

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corp

Fuchs SE

Green Earth Technologies, Inc.

IGOL

Kajo Group

Klondike Lubricants

Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. Kg

LAEMMLE Chemicals AG

LanoPro Production AS

Novii LLC

Petronas Lubricants International

Polnox Corp

Quaker Chemical Corp

Renewable Lubricants, Inc.

Repsol SA

RoWe Mineralolwerk GmbH

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

RSC Bio Solutions LLC

Statoil Lubricants ASA

TotalEnergies SE

United Bio Lube

Biolubricants Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Biolubricants Market by Base Oil

Animal Fat

Beef Tallow

Fish Oil

Pork Lard

Poultry Fat

Vegetable Oil

Canola Oil

Castor Oil

Soybean Oil

Other Vegetable Oils (Incl. Palm, Safflower, Rapeseed, Jatropha, Neem, Karanja & Waste Cooking Oils)

Other Base Oils

Bio-Based Paraffins

Synthetic Ester Oils

Biolubricants Market by Application

Chainsaw Oils

Gear Oils

Greases

Hydraulic Fluids

Metal Working Fluids

Mold Release Agents

Process Oils

Two Stroke Engine Oils

Other Applications (Incl. Automotive & Industrial Engine Oils, Crankcase Oils, Firearm Lubricants, General Industrial Oils, Penetrating Oils, Transformer Oils & Transmission Fluids)

Biolubricants Market by End-Use Sector

Commercial & Consumer Automotive

Heavy Industrial Machinery

Marine Equipment

Power Generation Equipment

Other End-Use Sectors (Incl. Chemical, Food & Beverage and Forestry)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vi17c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.