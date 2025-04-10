Biomarkers Discovery Techniques and Applications Global Overview 2025: Market to Reach $173.8 Billion by 2030, Driven Advancements in Liquid Biopsy, Point-of-Care Testing, and Multi-Biomarker Panels

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers: Discovery Techniques and Applications - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report on Biomarkers analyzes the global and regional markets based on type, discovery technology, sub-type, disease indication, and application for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Biomarkers are fundamental to companion diagnostics and clinical research, and healthcare professionals often integrate them with advanced imaging technologies to visualize data, which helps in designing effective treatment plans. They assist in identifying potential therapeutic targets and predicting patient responses. They also reduce radiation exposure during imaging, such as MRI and CT scans, by providing clearer imaging of oncology tumors, neurological, cardiovascular, and other conditions.



The market for biomarkers is propelled by the rising incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, as well as a growing need for early detection and precision medicine. Significant factors driving growth include advancements in liquid biopsy technology, point-of-care testing, and multi-biomarker panels. Innovations in genomics, proteomics, and high-throughput screening have improved the discovery of biomarkers with greater specificity and sensitivity. Biomarkers are essential in drug development by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and streamlining the clinical trials.

Biomarkers Regional Market Analysis



North America dominates the global biomarkers market in 2024, capturing an estimated 43.2% share, influenced by elevated cancer rates, governmental initiatives, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region benefits from a strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, substantial investments in research and development, and regulatory backing, particularly from the FDA. These elements, coupled with the increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increase the need for biomarkers in both diagnostics and drug development.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience rapid growth, with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by a rise in chronic disease cases, government investments, and progress in biopharmaceuticals. Growing healthcare expenditures and geriatric population in nations like China and India are further propelling market expansion.



Biomarkers Market Analysis by Type



In 2024, the safety biomarkers segment led the global biomarkers market, accounting for a 38.6% share, due to its significance in early clinical trials for identifying toxicity and ensuring patient safety. The increasing drug development costs and regulatory requirements from authorities such as the FDA and EMA strengthen the need for safety biomarkers to reduce adverse effects and failures in late-stage trials. Progressions in omics technologies enhance both the sensitivity and specificity of these biomarkers, which aids in detecting organ-specific toxicity and the personalization of therapies.

On the other hand, the efficacy biomarkers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2030, owing to its crucial role in assessing drug efficacy and forecasting patient responses. Efficacy biomarkers facilitate personalized medicine, enhance therapeutic results, and are essential for the success of clinical trials, driving their integration into precision medicine and drug discovery efforts.



Biomarkers Market Analysis by Discovery Technology



Omics technologies led the biomarker market, capturing an estimated share of 53% in 2024 due to their ability to conduct comprehensive molecular data analysis. These technologies play a vital role in precision medicine and the discovery of biomarkers, with various applications in fields such as oncology, neurology, and others.

Developments in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and mass spectrometry have lowered costs, contributing to market growth. Genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics are crucial in identifying and validating biomarkers for disease diagnosis and drug development. Meanwhile, bioinformatics is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the analysis period 2024-2030, driven by the integration of AI and machine learning, which enhances data analysis and fosters personalized medicine.



Omics Technologies Market Analysis by Type



Genomics constitutes the largest segment within the omics technologies market, holding a 41% share, and is expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. This expansion is fueled by the rising use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, which facilitate quick and cost-efficient genetic data analysis. Genomics serves as a crucial foundation for biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and oncology, with its usage broadened to include genetic disorders and tailored therapies.

The second-largest segment, proteomics, benefits from its capacity to examine proteins and biomarkers at a high throughput, utilizing mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography. Although its growth rate is slower when compared to genomics, proteomics continues to be vital for drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and gaining insights into disease mechanisms, thus maintaining a strong position in the market.



Biomarkers Market Analysis by Disease Indication



The cancer segment dominates the biomarkers market with an estimated 42.5% share in 2024, influenced by the increasing incidence of cancer, its complexity, and the growing demand for personalized therapies. Biomarkers facilitate early detection, diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted treatment, with tools such as circulating tumor DNA and PSA supporting swift diagnostic processes. Progress in precision medicine and increasing research for new cancer biomarkers further support this segment's dominance.

In contrast, the neurological diseases segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth, with a CAGR of 15.3% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, spurred by an aging population and the rising occurrence of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Biomarkers are crucial for early diagnosis, tracking disease progression, and developing individualized treatment strategies. The escalating necessity for effective management of neurodegenerative diseases and continued research and development contribute to this segment's growth.



Biomarkers Market Analysis by Application



The drug discovery and development segment accounted for the largest share of 31.4% in the biomarkers market due to its importance in finding drug targets, understanding disease mechanisms, and enhancing the efficiency of clinical trials. Biomarkers facilitate drug development by offering preliminary insights into safety, effectiveness, and potential failure risks, significantly reducing time and costs. They optimize processes by assisting in target validation, selecting candidates, and stratifying patients, thus allowing for the creation of targeted therapies.

Increased R&D investments, collaborations, and the use of biomarkers in preclinical and clinical studies have further accelerated the growth of this segment. In contrast, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by a growing need for precise diagnostics, early disease detection, and personalized treatment options. Biomarkers enhance diagnostic accuracy, support early interventions, and improve patient outcomes, making them essential tools for progressing healthcare solutions worldwide.

