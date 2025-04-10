European Central Air Conditioning Systems Overview Report 2025: An $10.2 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Italy with 35.5% Market Share

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Air Conditioning Systems - A European Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2024, European unit shipments of Central Air Conditioning Systems by domestic producers reached an estimated 2.85 million units, up from 2.7 million units in 2020, reflecting a modest CAGR of 1% during the 2020-2024 period. The shipment value of these systems grew to US$8.1 billion in 2024, registering a more robust CAGR of 4.5% over the same period.

Between 2024 and 2030, unit shipments of Central Air Conditioning Systems by European producers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%, reaching 3.3 million units by 2030. DX AC Systems will lead this growth, with a corresponding CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the European market for Central Air Conditioning Systems is anticipated to reach US$10.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Production of DX (Direct Expansion) AC Systems, fueled by significant growth in VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems and heat pumps, increased at an impressive CAGR of 3.9% during 2020-2024, while Central Plant Systems (chillers, AHUs, fan coil units) saw stagnation with a slight decline at a CAGR of -0.6%.

Major companies operating in the European Central Air Conditioning Systems market include Aermec, Ariston Group, BDR Thermea, Bosch Thermotechnology, Carrier, Daikin, FlaktGroup, GEA Group, Groupe Atlantic, Hitachi Europe, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE Group, Stiebel Eltron, Trane Technologies, Vaillant Group, and Viessmann Group among others.



The impact of COVID-19 heightened safety concerns and the demand for quality indoor air, further boosting the adoption of VRF systems in Europe. Markets like France, Italy, Spain, and Turkey are leading this growth, driven by the high energy efficiency and adaptability of VRF systems to different building zones and needs. These systems have become the preferred choice for high-rise residential buildings and commercial applications. However, Northern European countries still lag in adoption.



Heat pumps are also witnessing a surge in production and demand, fueled by rising energy prices and the need to reduce reliance on Russian gas. Between 2021 and 2023, heat pump production in Europe grew significantly, increasing by 29% in 2021, 10% in 2022, and 18% in 2023. France, Germany, and Italy lead the market in terms of production and adoption.



European Central Air Conditioning Systems Regional Market Analysis



Countries covered in the European Central Air Conditioning Systems market include Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Turkiye, and the United Kingdom. With a share of 35.5% in 2024, Italy is the leading producer of Central Air Conditioning Systems in Europe in terms of volume shipments and slated to record a CAGR of 1.2% between 2024 and 2030.

Germany and France are the other leading countries for the production of Central Air Conditioning Systems in Europe. Production of Central Air Conditioning Systems in Turkey, Czech Republic and Poland is projected to post fastest 2024-2030 CAGRs in excess of 3.3% each, attributed to ongoing investments to boost production of heat pumps and VRF systems in these countries.



European Central Air Conditioning Systems Market Analysis by Product Segment



The market for European Central Air Conditioning Systems by product segment analyzed in this report include DX AC Systems and Central Plant AC Systems. DX AC Systems are further segmented into Split AC Systems, Packaged AC Systems, VRF Systems, and Heat Pumps; and Central Plant AC Systems are further categorized into Chillers, Air Handling Units, Fan Coil Units, and Cooling Towers. Central Plant Systems segment is largest in terms of volume shipments in the European Central Air Conditioning Systems market with a share of 60% in 2024 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 1.8% between 2024 and 2030 in reaching 1.9 million units by 2030.

Among Central Plant Systems, Fan Coil Units corner the largest share in terms of volume shipments, estimated at 76.7% in 2024, followed distantly by Air Handling Units. Heat Pumps are the largest segment with respect to volume shipments in Europe, estimated at 63.6% of the total DX AC Systems shipments in 2024 and also projected to post the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during 2024 to 2030 period and reach over 930k units by 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Europe

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Volume Shipments in units and Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 75+

