LTP Launches OTC Platform, Expanding Its Institutional Prime Brokerage Offering

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTP, a leading institutional digital asset prime broker, today unveiled its new Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading platform, marking a major expansion in its suite of institutional services. This milestone brings LTP closer to its vision of becoming a fully integrated, multi-asset prime brokerage for next-generation finance.

The new OTC platform offers deep aggregated liquidity by connecting top-tier exchanges, market makers, and ECNs, delivering:

Seamless fiat and stablecoin on/off-ramps

Best-in-class execution for major tokens and stablecoins

Custom RFQs and block trade workflows

Support for structured products and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)

Comprehensive hedging services for all types of clients looking to manage exposure and protect positions

Clients can trade without prefunding, using either qualified custodians or off-exchange settlement solutions. This flexible infrastructure reduces operational risk, enhances capital efficiency, and ensures secure, real-time access to liquidity across both crypto and traditional banking rails.

“This launch is a natural extension of our mission to deliver a complete, end-to-end prime brokerage platform,” said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP. “With OTC trading now live—and integrated fiat and stablecoin rails—we’re enabling institutions to access liquidity, allocate capital, and execute trades with unparalleled efficiency.”

About LTP

LTP is a global prime broker delivering institutional-grade solutions in low-latency trading, financing, and digital asset infrastructure. Committed to innovation, regulatory rigor, and seamless market access, LTP is bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

For more information, please visit:

Contact:

Monica Yuan

media@liquiditytech.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by LTP. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6198e34-e6d1-40e8-8b5a-a8401d40a074