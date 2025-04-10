Descartes Solution Streamlines Air Shipment Data Exchange with IATA’s ONE Record

MUNICH, Germany and ATLANTA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Descartes Air Messaging™ solution has streamlined the transmission of air shipment data according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) ONE Record messaging standard. IATA’s ONE Record initiative aims to help airlines, their partners and service providers digitize air cargo messaging services by January 1, 2026, replacing the traditional exchange of documents using Cargo-IMP and Cargo XML standards.

“Lufthansa Cargo is committed to digitization initiatives and projects that better connect our customers to their stakeholders and that facilitate easier and faster transportation of air cargo shipments,” said Dr. Christian Lehr, Senior Director Global Fulfillment Development at Lufthansa Cargo. “The ability of Descartes’ solution to support the ONE Record standard is an important step in helping us provide customers with a more efficient, real-time data-sharing model using a single record for each shipment.”

Designed specifically for the air cargo industry, Descartes Air Messaging™ supports a broad range of data standards and message specifications to share air shipment information across regional and global operations, including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), such as ONE Record, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), and direct system-to-system connectivity. With more accurate and up-to-date air shipment information, the air cargo industry is better positioned to increase transparency, improve efficiency, and ultimately speed up the movement of freight.

“We’re pleased to support the ONE Record standard,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. “Air industry customers have long relied on Descartes to provide a strong bridge with their trading partners in order to exchange air shipment information using traditional messaging standards. IATA’s ONE Record project presents a new opportunity to strengthen those relationships by supporting new ways in which air cargo data is shared and managed to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience in air cargo operations.”

About Lufthansa Cargo

Lufthansa Cargo is one of the world's leading cargo airlines and part of the Lufthansa Group, Europe's largest airline group. Through its four cargo hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Brussels and Vienna, the airfreight specialist transports an average of 2,500 tons of freight per day. This is based on a strong and reliable airport-to-airport network that covers some 350 destinations in more than 100 countries. Lufthansa Cargo markets the cargo capacities of the passenger aircraft of Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines and SunExpress, as well as its own freighter fleet of 18 Boeing 777F and four Airbus A321F. In addition, some 300 trucks operate daily under a Lufthansa Cargo flight number. Together with its subsidiaries, Lufthansa Cargo offers customized, fast and efficient logistics solutions along the entire supply chain. In this way, the company fulfills its mission "Enabling Global Business" and connects markets and trading partners worldwide. Innovative technologies and investments in sustainability play a central role. In addition to a modern fleet and the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the focus is on continuous optimization of flight operations. In 2024, the company generated revenues of 3.26 billion euros and a transport performance of 8.5 billion freight tonne-kilometers. It currently employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

